KlipTex� Stretch Noise Fabrics are suitable for a variety of applications
Noise absorbing fabrics for waiting rooms
Attractive designs for any interior
KlipTex� fabric systems create a warm and attractive finish
KlipTex® Acoustic Stretch Noise Fabrics for Sound Absorption by Acoustica

Last Updated on 17 Jul 2012

KlipTex® Stretch Fabric Systems for noise absorption and attractive aesthetic finishes.

Overview
Description
Acoustica’s KlipTex® Stretch Fabric Systems effectively reduce noise while offering a warm and attractive fabric finish for walls and ceilings. These fabric systems are available in a host of different designs to suit your decor and requirements.

Minimise reverberated noise and enhance listening ability
  • Increase concentration in lecture theatres and meeting rooms with KlipTex® sound absorption
  • The KlipTex® Vybar® acoustic substrate will not lose its shape and will support hanging wall art and other light objects
  • KlipTex® combines both effective sound control and style with attractive fabric panels
  • Shadow lines and lighting can be added to fabric for attractive design effects
KlipTex® locking system ensures high tension of fabric preventing it from sagging
  • Acoustica’s Tackable Fabric can be used as a pin board in meeting rooms
  • Fabrics can be cleaned as is, or easily unlocked for further cleaning or redecorating
  • Hinged track prevents damage to fabric during installation and removal
  • Acoustica offers onsite installation for customised and hassle free results
Acoustica’s KlipTex® Fabric Systems offer an attractive and practical solution to sound control in a variety of applications including restaurants, waiting rooms, open office areas and auditoriums.KlipTex® provides the ideal solution to your noise control requirements.



Downloads
DrawingBrochure
KlipTex® Stretch Fabric Systems

1012.08 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressAnnandale, NSW

Ground Floor 6A Nelson Street

02 9550 2900 or 1300
