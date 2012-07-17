KlipTex® Acoustic Stretch Noise Fabrics for Sound Absorption by Acoustica
KlipTex® Stretch Fabric Systems for noise absorption and attractive aesthetic finishes.
Overview
Description
Acoustica’s KlipTex® Stretch Fabric Systems effectively reduce noise while offering a warm and attractive fabric finish for walls and ceilings. These fabric systems are available in a host of different designs to suit your decor and requirements.
Minimise reverberated noise and enhance listening ability
- Increase concentration in lecture theatres and meeting rooms with KlipTex® sound absorption
- The KlipTex® Vybar® acoustic substrate will not lose its shape and will support hanging wall art and other light objects
- KlipTex® combines both effective sound control and style with attractive fabric panels
- Shadow lines and lighting can be added to fabric for attractive design effects
- Acoustica’s Tackable Fabric can be used as a pin board in meeting rooms
- Fabrics can be cleaned as is, or easily unlocked for further cleaning or redecorating
- Hinged track prevents damage to fabric during installation and removal
- Acoustica offers onsite installation for customised and hassle free results