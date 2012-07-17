KlipTex® Acoustic Stretch Noise Fabrics for Sound Absorption by Acoustica



Acoustica’s KlipTex® Stretch Fabric Systems effectively reduce noise while offering a warm and attractive fabric finish for walls and ceilings. These fabric systems are available in a host of different designs to suit your decor and requirements.Acoustica’s KlipTex® Fabric Systems offer an attractive and practical solution to sound control in a variety of applications including restaurants, waiting rooms, open office areas and auditoriums.KlipTex® provides the ideal solution to your noise control requirements.