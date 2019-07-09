Akril Kitchen and Bathroom splashbacks and panels comes in an extensive range of colours, ensuring that there is something to meet every colour palette.

For residential or commercial projects — wet areas, decorative panels and virtually any vertical surface — Akril is brilliant. It’s lightweight, cost effective, easy to cut to size and install on site, Akril is manufactured in Australia from an environmentally friendly, highly engineered polymer enhanced with colour. It’s 50% lighter than glass and 25 times more impact resistant. Akril is the logical alternative to glass as it won’t shatter, crack or chip when hit with force and on average is 40% cheaper to install. It is extremely DIY friendly and easy to install with only standard power tools required for installation.

With its high impact resistance Akril won’t scratch easily and will not grow bacteria making it the perfect solution for high use areas such as kitchens where food is prepared, laundries, bathrooms, shower walls as well as your entertaining areas. Akril is an extremely high gloss quality, durable product that is abrasion resistant. Should you scratch or damage Akril in some way, you will be confident in the knowledge that any scratches can be easily buffed out and returned to Akril’s original finish.

Why Akril?