Phoenix Tapware
Kitchen Tapware, Basin Taps

Kitchen Tapware from Phoenix Tapware

Last Updated on 06 Sep 2010

Modern and stylish ktichenware for domestic and commercial ktichens with mixers, tapware and more

Description

Phoenix Tapware supply the Argo Range and Nostalgia Range of kitchen taps. Both innovative ranges are designed with architectural appeal and style.

Nostalgia Kitchen Tapware

  • Sink Mixers 160mm Gooseneck: 4 star – 7.5lt/min
  • Sink Mixers 220mm Gooseneck: 4 star – 7.5lt/min
  • Sink Mixers 220mm Shepherds Crook: 4 star – 7.5lt/min
  • Wall Sink Sets: 3 star – 8lt/min (lever option available)
  • Hob Sink Sets: 3 star – 8lt/min (lever option available)

Argo Kitchen Tap Fittings

  • Sink Mixers: 4 star – 7.5lt/min

Benefits of Argo and Nostalgia Basin Taps

  • All tapware is designed with a chrome finish
  • The Phoenix warranty is included with all kitchen tapware
  • Kitchen taps from Phoenix Tapware are WELS rated

Contact
Display AddressBayswater, VIC

926 Mountain Highway

03 9780 4200
