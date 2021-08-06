Kitchen Mixers

ABI’s attractive range of modern kitchen mixer designs in various alluring finishes will make a bold statement in any space. They capitalise upon their striking sculptural looks by offering superb functionality and peace-of-mind durability.

Several designs also include convenient pull-out kitchen taps, 3-way filters taps for either purified or filtered water and 180-degree swivel functions.

Eden Square Kitchen Mixer

Distinguished by its angular spout, the Eden brings a unique dimension into the kitchen. Available in seven unique finishes that include brushed brass, brushed copper, brushed nickel, brushed gunmetal, matte black, white or conventional chrome, this mixer helps to define kitchen spaces.

Features:

Solid Brass Construction

PVD (Physical Vapour Deposition), AEA (Advanced Electroplating Application) or Semi-Gloss PrimeShield Lacquer Technology dependant on finish selected.

Swivel function

180-degree selectable swivel.

Available in seven finishes

5 Star WELS rating



Elysian Kitchen Mixer

ABI’s premium kitchen mixer, the Elysian instils confidence in any space. Its sleek, streamlined curves and minimal handle provides sophistication in the kitchen, while its swivel function and precise temperature and pressure control ensures functionality at its finest. Also available in finishes including brushed brass, brushed copper, brushed nickel, brushed gunmetal, matte black, white or conventional chrome.

Features:

DR Brass Body – Ceramic Cartridge

PVD (Physical Vapour Deposition), AEA (Advanced Electroplating Application) or Semi-Gloss PrimeShield Lacquer Technology dependant on finish selected.

Swivel function

Precise temperature and pressure control

180-degree selectable swivel.

Available in seven finishes



ABI also ranges the Elysian Commercial Pull Out Kitchen Mixer with a stainless steel construction and 180mm reach. It’s available in brushed brass, brushed copper, brushed gunmetal and stainless steel (as a finish).

In addition, there’s the Elysian Commercial 3-Way Filter Tap, which is a 6 Star WELS rated all-in-one kitchen mixer that has the option of purified, filtered water or simultaneously functioning conventional cold and hot water. It is also available in the aforementioned four finishes.