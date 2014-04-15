Kingwood Composite Timber Internal Wall and Ceiling Cladding
Last Updated on 15 Apr 2014
Kingwood interior wall cladding is designed specifically for indoor applicated requirements
Overview
Kingwood Interior wall cladding is designed specifically for interior wall and ceiling application requirements.
Kingwood Composite Timber Wall and Ceiling Cladding solutions for an aesthetic natural timber look and texture to bring designer ambience to your internal wall and ceiling needs
- Building Insulation
- Energy and Material Saving
- Anti-UV, Anti-aging and Anti-deformation
- Natural wood grain & texture
- Fire resistant & Water resistant
- Low maintenance costs
- Curved design and Solutions
While maintaining the natural wood texture, Kingwood interior cladding also focus on solving the special requirements of indoor building environmental applications, such as energy-saving, material-saving and providing an eco-friendly, durable solution for all internal wall cladding needs.