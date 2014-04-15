Logo
Kingwood internal cladding for a meeting room
Kingwood roof solutions for an office interior
Kingwood ceiling for a gym and leisure centre
Kingwood Composite Timber Internal Wall and Ceiling Cladding

Last Updated on 15 Apr 2014

Kingwood interior wall cladding is designed specifically for indoor applicated requirements

Overview
Description

Kingwood Interior wall cladding is designed specifically for interior wall and ceiling application requirements.

Kingwood Composite Timber Wall and Ceiling Cladding solutions for an aesthetic natural timber look and texture to bring designer ambience to your internal wall and ceiling needs

  • Building Insulation
  • Energy and Material Saving
  • Anti-UV, Anti-aging and Anti-deformation
  • Natural wood grain & texture
  • Fire resistant & Water resistant
  • Low maintenance costs
  • Curved design and Solutions

While maintaining the natural wood texture, Kingwood interior cladding also focus on solving the special requirements of indoor building environmental applications, such as energy-saving, material-saving and providing an eco-friendly, durable solution for all internal wall cladding needs.

Downloads
KingWood Exterior Cladding

1.28 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBankstown, NSW

350 Hume Highway

02 8798 6098
