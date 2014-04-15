Kingwood Composite Timber Internal Wall and Ceiling Cladding

Kingwood Interior wall cladding is designed specifically for interior wall and ceiling application requirements.

Kingwood Composite Timber Wall and Ceiling Cladding solutions for an aesthetic natural timber look and texture to bring designer ambience to your internal wall and ceiling needs

Building Insulation

Building Insulation Energy and Material Saving

Anti-UV, Anti-aging and Anti-deformation

Natural wood grain & texture

Fire resistant & Water resistant

Low maintenance costs

Curved design and Solutions

While maintaining the natural wood texture, Kingwood interior cladding also focus on solving the special requirements of indoor building environmental applications, such as energy-saving, material-saving and providing an eco-friendly, durable solution for all internal wall cladding needs.