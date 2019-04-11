It can be difficult to find a software/application-based innovation within a niche industry. Many Architects, Developers, Builders, Installers and other industry specialists can attribute to a lack of necessary resources to achieve their end results.

Over the last few years, Kilargo has spent time developing and improving their range of software suite to include an add-on for AutoCAD® Revit® and a mobile app for Android® & iOS® to improve the overall accessibility of our product ranges and specifications across the industry. This software has been specifically designed for our Intumescent Fire Damper product range.

Kilargo Add-on for AutoCAD® Revit® for use in BIM Projects:

Kilargo’s full Intumescent Fire Damper Range is now available at your fingertips

Make your projects fully compliant from Design to Construction

Add-on is 100% free



The Kilargo Revit content automatically sizes and orients to suit the duct size and orientation, assisting specifiers with their projects. The content is also compliant with the industry standard BIM-MEPAUS.

Using the Kilargo Revit Selection tool, the user can select criteria such as type of penetration, fire resistance level and building element, and find a list of available Kilargo dampers and compliant systems that suit those criteria. The user can then select the most appropriate product and save the corresponding Revit file to their computer instantly or place it in their project. The Kilargo Revit Selection tool is now available for AutoCAD Revit 2014-2019 from our website. For more information visit: www.kilargo.com.au/revit

Kilargo IFD Selector App

Get the right recommendation for your project on the spot from our extensive IFD range based on your specific use and application. With the IFD Selector App, you have instant access to installation instructions to correctly comply with building regulations.

One of the major key aspects of the app is the fact that it can be taken on-site to a job on your mobile. Builders or installers may require on-the-spot information about a specific product or installation instruction. This information is now readily available at your fingertips at a moment’s notice.

The App is optimised for tablets and mobile devices across iOS & Android.

For more information visit: https://www.kilargo.com.au/intumescent-fire-dampers/ifd-selector-app/