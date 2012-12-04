Keyless Entry Locksets by Lockwood Australia
Last Updated on 04 Dec 2012
The chrome plated 001TOUCH Electronic Deadlatches from Lockwood Australia has a digital touch screen keypad for a keyless entry solution
Overview
For 30 years Lockwood's iconic 001Locks have been securing homes in Australia. Lockwood Australia’s continuous innovation has resulted in the digital 001 Series electronic deadlatches. The 001TOUCH™ uses the 001 Deadlatch to secure the door internally however, the external cylinder has been replaced with a stylish digital touch screen keypad. The ability to use a pin code or key card offers a convenient, keyless entry solution.
Electronic Deadlatch for Keyless Entry
The new 001 electronic deadlatches are fitted with unique features and benefits including:
- Touch screen Keypad: No mechanical buttons which means no trace of your secret pin code
- 4-12 Digit pin code: Ideal for children or occupants that loose keys on a regular basis
- Key Cards: Can program up to 20 key cards into the lock and the ability to remove them individually
- Secure Mode: Option to lock with the internal key and the key card and pin number automatically unlocks upon entry
- Automatic Locking: Lock remains unlocked for 5 seconds and will lock automatically when the 5 seconds expire
Weather resistant design with low power consumption
- Low power consumption: Door can be unlocked up to 10,000 times with one set of 4 x AA batteries
- Outdoor weather resistant keypad: Designed to withstand most weather conditions
- Master code: Ability to add and delete users
- User code that expires: Ability to program a code that may last from 3 - 366 hours, making it ideal when a tradesman requires temporary access to your house
- Cryptic code function: Prevents others from identifying pin code during access
- Visual guide for programming: Light guide to assist in the programming of some key features
Lockwood’s 001TOUCH Electronic Deadlatches have been tested in accordance with AS4145.2-2008 lock standard. These impressive and reliable locks provide excellence in functionality and style.