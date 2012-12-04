Keyless Entry Locksets by Lockwood Australia

For 30 years Lockwood's iconic 001Locks have been securing homes in Australia. Lockwood Australia’s continuous innovation has resulted in the digital 001 Series electronic deadlatches. The 001TOUCH™ uses the 001 Deadlatch to secure the door internally however, the external cylinder has been replaced with a stylish digital touch screen keypad. The ability to use a pin code or key card offers a convenient, keyless entry solution.

Electronic Deadlatch for Keyless Entry

The new 001 electronic deadlatches are fitted with unique features and benefits including:



Touch screen Keypad: No mechanical buttons which means no trace of your secret pin code

4-12 Digit pin code: Ideal for children or occupants that loose keys on a regular basis

Key Cards: Can program up to 20 key cards into the lock and the ability to remove them individually

Secure Mode: Option to lock with the internal key and the key card and pin number automatically unlocks upon entry

Automatic Locking: Lock remains unlocked for 5 seconds and will lock automatically when the 5 seconds expire

Weather resistant design with low power consumption



Low power consumption: Door can be unlocked up to 10,000 times with one set of 4 x AA batteries

Outdoor weather resistant keypad: Designed to withstand most weather conditions

Master code: Ability to add and delete users

User code that expires: Ability to program a code that may last from 3 - 366 hours, making it ideal when a tradesman requires temporary access to your house

Cryptic code function: Prevents others from identifying pin code during access

Visual guide for programming: Light guide to assist in the programming of some key features

Lockwood’s 001TOUCH Electronic Deadlatches have been tested in accordance with AS4145.2-2008 lock standard. These impressive and reliable locks provide excellence in functionality and style.