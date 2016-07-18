Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Kennards Hire
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Kennards Hire Concrete Care
Kennards Hire Concrete Care

Kennards Hire Concrete Care

Last Updated on 18 Jul 2016

Kennards Hire Concrete Care hires equipment for professional concrete surface preparation, finishing, repair and maintenance

Overview
Description

Remarkable solutions for concrete work-
Kennards Hire Concrete Care hires equipment for professional concrete surface preparation, finishing, repair and maintenance. We specialise in concrete cutting and drilling, surface preparation and cleaning, placement, demolition and diamond products.

Customers remark on our superior service. It’s the heart of our business. Operating from branches throughout Australia, we offer state of the art equipment, technical advice, onsite consulting, demonstrations and trouble shooting — a total concrete surface solution — from specification through to performance and delivery.

Our national network means we can deliver equipment where you want, when you want — on time and on budget. No matter whether your project is complex or simple, our team of experts are ready to provide solutions to your concrete related project.

That’s why it makes sense to hire from a specialist.

Contact
Display AddressSeven Hills, NSW

Kennards Hire North South Wales Unit 1, Building I, 22 Powers Road

135 135
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap