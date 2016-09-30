Karona 2 - tonal greys and subtle patterning

The Karona 2 collection from Ontera features classic plains and tonal linear patterns from the original collection but now with added extras.

Features of Karona 2 include the following:

6 new accent colours

Revolutionary B2™ backing (PVC free)

500mm x 500mm size tiles

Superior Lumena yarn system, nylon 6,6

Stock in store across all 18 colours

Taking inspiration from extreme weather conditions, similar to a blizzard haze or deep tonal greys found in hardened lava rock, Karona offers true classic grey tones in neutral greys, deep charcoals and now bright accompanying accents.