Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Ontera – Milliken (Australia) Pty Ltd
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Karona 2 - tonal greys and subtle patterning
Karona 2 - tonal greys and subtle patterning
Karona 2 - tonal greys and subtle patterning
Karona 2 - tonal greys and subtle patterning
Karona 2 - tonal greys and subtle patterning
Karona 2 - tonal greys and subtle patterning
Karona 2 - tonal greys and subtle patterning
Karona 2 - tonal greys and subtle patterning
Karona 2 - tonal greys and subtle patterning
Karona 2 - tonal greys and subtle patterning

Karona 2 - tonal greys and subtle patterning

Last Updated on 30 Sep 2016

The Karona 2 collection from Ontera features classic plains and tonal linear patterns from the original collection but now with added extras.

Overview
Description

The Karona 2 collection from Ontera features classic plains and tonal linear patterns from the original collection but now with added extras.

Features of Karona 2 include the following:

  • 6 new accent colours
  • Revolutionary B2™ backing (PVC free)
  • 500mm x 500mm size tiles
  • Superior Lumena yarn system, nylon 6,6
  • Stock in store across all 18 colours

Taking inspiration from extreme weather conditions, similar to a blizzard haze or deep tonal greys found in hardened lava rock, Karona offers true classic grey tones in neutral greys, deep charcoals and now bright accompanying accents.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

3.76 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressNorthmead, NSW

171 Briens Rd

02 8838 2500
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap