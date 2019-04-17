Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
KONE
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
City Night Skyline
Kone Customer Care Center Operator with Headset in Front of Computer
Kone Elevator Technician Looking Down at Phone
Man on escalator
Women Red Jacket in Elevator
City Night Skyline
Kone Customer Care Center Operator with Headset in Front of Computer
Kone Elevator Technician Looking Down at Phone
Man on escalator
Women Red Jacket in Elevator

KONE launches 24/7 Connected Services in Australia and New Zealand

Last Updated on 17 Apr 2019

KONE, in cooperation with IBM, has made elevators and escalators smarter. By connecting them to the cloud we can collect vast amounts of data – monitored, analysed and displayed in real time through the IoT platform Watson. This way we can tailor a perfect maintenance plan for each individual piece of equipment, improving equipment performance, reliability and safety.

Overview
Description

KONE, in cooperation with IBM, has made elevators and escalators smarter. By connecting them to the cloud we can collect vast amounts of data – monitored, analysed and displayed in real time through the IoT platform Watson. This way we can tailor a perfect maintenance plan for each individual piece of equipment, improving equipment performance, reliability and safety.

With KONE Care 24/7 Connect, we can now better predict, maintain and take action before equipment breakage. For you, this means improved safety, full transparency and ease of mind. Because if something were to happen, we’d already know.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Kone Connected Services Brochure

1.60 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressMascot, NSW

Head Office 185 O'Riordan St

02 9577 7000
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap