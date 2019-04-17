KONE, in cooperation with IBM, has made elevators and escalators smarter. By connecting them to the cloud we can collect vast amounts of data – monitored, analysed and displayed in real time through the IoT platform Watson. This way we can tailor a perfect maintenance plan for each individual piece of equipment, improving equipment performance, reliability and safety.

With KONE Care 24/7 Connect, we can now better predict, maintain and take action before equipment breakage. For you, this means improved safety, full transparency and ease of mind. Because if something were to happen, we’d already know.