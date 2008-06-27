James Equipment – Servicing, Maintenance and Spare Parts

HISTORY AND EXPERTISE IN THE CRANE INDUSTRY



James Equipment has a proud and extensive history in the Australian crane industry. Whether considering the purchase of a new Tadano crane or a fully refurbished second-hand crane, James Equipment has been able to deliver the perfect solution with quality equipment every time. As the leading Australian specialist in their field, James Equipment draw upon a global network of suppliers to pre-purchase and refurbish brand name cranes in order to meet Australian legal and operating requirements. After sales service/support facility extends to factory trained and factory backed experts to assist customers with all their operational and technical enquiries.



Spare parts are available for all E & M models:



• Hydraulic Truck Mounted Cranes

• Rough Terrain Cranes

• All Terrain Cranes

• City Class Cranes

• Crawler Cranes



To ensure that your cranes remain fully operational, day in and day out, James Equipment is totally dedicated to maintaining excellent inventory of fast moving parts for most cranes.



In particular James Equipment specialises in Tadano parts for current and recent model cranes. Filters, seal kits and lots more are held in strategically placed locations around Australia.



James Equipment also has direct on-line access to the Tadano parts system in Japan. Part availability can be checked and ordered on-line. International air freight can have parts at our Melbourne workshop in three to five working days.