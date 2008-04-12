James Equipment Service

Applications

James Equipment has a proud and extensive history in the Australian crane industry. Whether considering the purchase of a new Tadano crane or a fully refurbished second-hand crane, James Equipment has been able to deliver the perfect solution with quality equipment every time. As the leading Australian specialist in their field, James Equipment draw upon a global network of suppliers to pre-purchase and refurbish brand name cranes in order to meet Australian legal and operating requirements. After sales service/support facility extends to factory trained and factory backed experts to assist customers with all their operational and technical enquiries.



Recent Projects

James Equipment Acquires GM Baden Sydney & Brisbane. Crane industry stalwart GM Baden has been acquired by the Brisbane based crane specialist company, James Equipment.





General Advantages

James Equipment is the exclusive Australian distributor of the award winning range of new Tadano Cranes. The strength of James Equipment in representing the Tadano brand has seen Australia established as the fourth largest Tadano market in the world.



The growth in the Tadano brand has been exceptional with further growth assured as new Tadano lines are released. James Equipment has direct access to Tadano factory spare parts and support services, these being widely held as being the very best in the industry. James Equipment is held in the highest regard by Tadano management in Japan. James Equipment has a broad knowledge base of crane engineering and an excellent range of used cranes in stock from international manufacturers including Demag, Kato, Liebherr, and Kobelco.



