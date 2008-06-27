Logo
James Equipment – New and Used Cranes
When you purchase a crane from James Equipment you can be assured that there is a team of knowledgeable people to provide you with the best information and technical support. James Equipment provides factory trained and factory backed experts to assist with your operational and technical enquiries.

NEW CRANES SALES:

· Tadano Hydraulic Truck Cranes
· Tadano Rough Terrain Cranes
· Tadano City Class Cranes
· Tadano All Terrain Cranes
· Sany Crawler Cranes

USED CRANES SALES:
· Hydraulic Truck Cranes
· Rough Terrain Cranes
· City Class Cranes
· All Terrain Cranes
· Crawler Cranes
· Boom Lifts

With Tadano cranes, James Equipment has direct access to factory support services, these being widely held as being the very best in the industry.

Display AddressBanyo, QLD

Lot 4, 457 Tufnell Road

07 3363 6100
