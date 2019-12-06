Intruder resistant windows and doors
Available in both fire and non fire rated versions using a variety of different Forster profiles, Intruder resistant doors and windows are tested to rigours European Standards, and are available in a variety of different ratings.
Overview
Description
Forster Presto
- Intruder resistance up to RC3, EN 1627-1630
- Non insulated, cost effective steel framing system
- narrow profiles
- Single and pair doors
- Fixed screens
- Fire resistance up to -/120/-
Forster Unico
- Intruder resistance up to…xxx
- Thermally broken steel framing system
- Narrow profiles
- Single and pair doors
- Fixed screens and window combinations
- Fire resistance up to -/30/-
Forster Fuego Light
- Intruder resistance up to….xxx
- Single and pair doors
- Fixed screens
- Fire resistance up to -/60/60