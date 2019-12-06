Logo
Intruder resistant windows and doors in Ikea store
Last Updated on 06 Dec 2019

Overview
Description

Available in both fire and non fire rated versions using a variety of different Forster profiles, Intruder resistant doors and windows are tested to rigours European Standards, and are available in a variety of different ratings.

Forster Presto

  • Intruder resistance up to RC3, EN 1627-1630
  • Non insulated, cost effective steel framing system
  • narrow profiles
  • Single and pair doors
  • Fixed screens
  • Fire resistance up to -/120/-


Forster Unico

  • Intruder resistance up to…xxx
  • Thermally broken steel framing system
  • Narrow profiles
  • Single and pair doors
  • Fixed screens and window combinations
  • Fire resistance up to -/30/-


Forster Fuego Light

  • Intruder resistance up to….xxx
  • Single and pair doors
  • Fixed screens
  • Fire resistance up to -/60/60

Contact
Display AddressBayswater, VIC

2/21 Malvern St

03 9720 1930
