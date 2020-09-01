Intrim’s VJ Board Pro has been machined with precision and is the same high quality you expect to see in all of our mouldings. Crafted from Australian Premium Grade High Moisture Resistant MDF, our VJ board sheeting is quick and easy to install as an alternative to plasterboard, or placed over the top of existing walls in renovations.

Our VJ Board sheets are profiled with a v-groove that provides the same look as VJ tongue and groove lining boards in one simple to install sheet. They are perfect for those looking to add detail and elevate the features in an interior, Intrim VJ Board Pro sheets are more durable and versatile than plasterboard and very cost effective due to their relatively low installation costs when compared to plaster.

VJ Board Pro sheets are fitted together using the tongue and groove method that allows joining between the studs. The plastic polymer tongue is designed to allow quick and smooth joining and is removable to minimise wastage.

Design Options:

Cover an entire wall to give a relaxed country vibe or a shiplap look for Hamptons style homes, or apply to part of a wall and top with chair rail. You can apply easily over the top of existing wall linings to create feature walls, or cover a whole interior; the options are endless!

Priming:

The face of the sheets on the Intrim VJ Board Pro are coated and sealed with a superior quality Readi-coate primer so you need only apply your selected paint top coats. The primer is applied mechanically to ensure even and uniform thickness over the surface, giving you then best finish available.

The primer is an environmentally friendly waterborne thermoset primer containing no toxic constituents.

As it is a thermoset primer it has excellent chemical and abrasion resistance qualities and is suitable with a large variety of topcoats (including those containing solvents).