Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Intrim
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Intrim Shadowline Skirting
Intrim 800 Series Shadowline System
Intrim 800 Series Shadowline System
Intrim 800 Series Shadowline System
Intrim 800 Series Shadowline System
Intrim 800 Series Shadowline System
Intrim 800 Series Shadowline System
Intrim 800 Series Shadowline System
Intrim 800 Series Shadowline System
Intrim 800 Series Shadowline System
Intrim Shadowline Skirting
Intrim 800 Series Shadowline System
Intrim 800 Series Shadowline System
Intrim 800 Series Shadowline System
Intrim 800 Series Shadowline System
Intrim 800 Series Shadowline System
Intrim 800 Series Shadowline System
Intrim 800 Series Shadowline System
Intrim 800 Series Shadowline System
Intrim 800 Series Shadowline System

Intrim 800 Series Shadowline system

Last Updated on 07 Mar 2018

The unique Intrim Shadowline system allows you to create a seamless Shadowline skirting & door jamb the easy way. It is fast, neat and eliminates the inconvenience of a metal or PVC 10mm Shadowline bead.

Overview
Description

The unique Intrim Shadowline system allows you to create a seamless Shadowline skirting & door jamb the easy way. It is fast, neat and eliminates the inconvenience of a metal or PVC 10mm Shadowline bead.

Using Intrim's system will help you reduce your buildings costs and save 30% installation time.

Available in pre-primed MDF and finger-joined pine.

Intrim also offer a 2 piece Shadowline system which can be used when flooring is to be installed after the plaster.

Product name/ Model number:

Intrim SK800 Shadowline, Intrim SK805 Shadowline, Intrim SK801-802 Two Piece Shadowline, Intrim SK803-804 Two Piece Shadowline

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Shadowline Brochure

546.15 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressPicton, NSW

Sydney Branch 14 Redbank Place

1800 208 738
Display AddressSouth Brisbane, QLD

The Build & Design Centre 66 Merrivale Street

1800 208 738
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap