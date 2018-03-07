Intrim 800 Series Shadowline system

The unique Intrim Shadowline system allows you to create a seamless Shadowline skirting & door jamb the easy way. It is fast, neat and eliminates the inconvenience of a metal or PVC 10mm Shadowline bead.

Using Intrim's system will help you reduce your buildings costs and save 30% installation time.

Available in pre-primed MDF and finger-joined pine.

Intrim also offer a 2 piece Shadowline system which can be used when flooring is to be installed after the plaster.

Product name/ Model number:

Intrim SK800 Shadowline, Intrim SK805 Shadowline, Intrim SK801-802 Two Piece Shadowline, Intrim SK803-804 Two Piece Shadowline