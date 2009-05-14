Internal Timber Shutters from Integra Shade Solutions

Cedar Venetian Shutters

Cedar Venetians are created using cedar timber, known for it's natural beauty that offers style and warmth to any interior

Cedar has a colour variation in the grain making it a unique material for blinds

Venetians are available in 45mm or 60mm slats with 90mm fascia panels

A variety of stains available or a lacquer finish

Cedar Venetians are a natural insulator and increase energy efficiency and saves on energy costs





Basswood Venetian Blinds

Basswood Venetians use basswood, a timber cultivated in plantations specifically for commercial use

Basswood is manufactured and compressed to increase its strength for use in Venetian Blinds

It has a short grain, which knits closely together to produce a strong stable product

Basswood Venetian blinds can be wiped with a damp cloth and are low maintenance

Available in 50mm slat with 90mm fascia panel

A variety of colours available with our Basswood Venetian Blinds

