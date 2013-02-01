Interlocking Slate Tiles and Roof Shingles by Barrington Roof Tiles

Slate Roof Tiles and Roof Shingles

will support up to 120kgs

Slate Tiles only weigh 800 grams

Roof Shingles weight 1.3kgs and are more larger in size

Safe to walk on and easy to handle

These slate tiles use an interlocking design and moulded water channels, alleviating the weight off the roof

Suitable for modern or classic design homes

Australian made

Barrington's slate roofing combines the beauty of natural slate with all the benefits of a fully designed roofing systems using modern day technology. These roof tiles can be used for commercial and residential roofing requirements.The Barringtonand Barringtonare the two innovative roofing products manufactured from Tobex, a high-strength, lightweight structural composite that has been tested by the CSIRO to the Australian Building Standards AS 4046–1992.Both roofing solutions have the capacity of 120kgs of weight ensuring durability.

Barrington's roofing products come with a 30 year structural and colour fast guarantee.