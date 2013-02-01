Interlocking Slate Tiles and Roof Shingles by Barrington Roof Tiles
Barrington slate roof tiles look great, will not seep or warp. Are Australian made with a 30 year soundness and colour sure warranty.
Overview
Description
Barrington's slate roofing combines the beauty of natural slate with all the benefits of a fully designed roofing systems using modern day technology. These roof tiles can be used for commercial and residential roofing requirements.
The Barrington Slate Tiles and Barrington Roof Shingles are the two innovative roofing products manufactured from Tobex, a high-strength, lightweight structural composite that has been tested by the CSIRO to the Australian Building Standards AS 4046–1992.
Slate Roof Tiles and Roof Shingles will support up to 120kgs
Both roofing solutions have the capacity of 120kgs of weight ensuring durability.
- Slate Tiles only weigh 800 grams
- Roof Shingles weight 1.3kgs and are more larger in size
- Safe to walk on and easy to handle
- These slate tiles use an interlocking design and moulded water channels, alleviating the weight off the roof
- Suitable for modern or classic design homes
- Australian made
Barrington's roofing products come with a 30 year structural and colour fast guarantee.
