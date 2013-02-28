Interlocking Lagune No. 090 Wet Area Anti-Fatigue Matting from General Mat Company

Interlocking Lagune is ideal for a diverse range of wet areas including:

Swimming pool surrounds

Showers

Spas

Saunas

Changing rooms

High quality Lagune Swimming Pool Matting

offers ease and safety

Easy to clean: Simple and inexpensive maintenance by mopping or hosing down matting and the lightweight design means it can be easily rolled up to sweep dirt

Lagune Mat Specifications

Composed of antibacterially treated UV-resistant soft vinyl

Sustainable and 100 % recyclable

200 x 200 mm interlocking tile sizes

Dense 9 mm thickmess

Lightweight design at 4.1 kg / m2

High temperature resistance range of -20ºC - +70ºC

Available in a 3 colours including dark blue, dark grey and beige

Superior bacterial growth resistance

Unique Lagune Interlocking Mat design offers easy water draining while remaining reliably slip resistant for a safe and dry surface that is comfortable for bare feet.Integrated with an easy to use connecting system, Lagune is easily interlocked and is enhanced with an anti-microbial additive for reliable protection from mould, mildew, fungi growth and odour causing germs.Intelligent modular tile design of Lagune can be easily assembled into a range of designs and shapes to suit your requirements. Offering you a cost effective method to construct surfaces to any width, length, shape and any necessary extensions.