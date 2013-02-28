Interlocking Lagune No. 090 Wet Area Anti-Fatigue Matting from General Mat Company
Wet area anti-fatigue matting keeps areas sanitary and mildew free while also being simple to clean and slip resistant.
Overview
Description
Unique Lagune Interlocking Mat design offers easy water draining while remaining reliably slip resistant for a safe and dry surface that is comfortable for bare feet.
Integrated with an easy to use connecting system, Lagune is easily interlocked and is enhanced with an anti-microbial additive for reliable protection from mould, mildew, fungi growth and odour causing germs.
Interlocking Lagune is ideal for a diverse range of wet areas including:
- Swimming pool surrounds
- Showers
- Spas
- Saunas
- Changing rooms
- Easy to clean: Simple and inexpensive maintenance by mopping or hosing down matting and the lightweight design means it can be easily rolled up to sweep dirt
- Easy to assemble modular mat: Convenient modular design to create shapes and dimensions to suit your requirements
- Hygienic: Reliable protection from the development and growth of bacteria but also resists body oils and chemicals to eliminate the growth of mould, mildew, fungi and odour-causing germs.
- Non-slip and safe surface: Quality surface promotes immediate drainage, allowing water to pass through the mat and stay safe and dry surface. Extremely comfortable, the mat also features soft and resilient non-slip knobs
- Composed of antibacterially treated UV-resistant soft vinyl
- Sustainable and 100 % recyclable
- 200 x 200 mm interlocking tile sizes
- Dense 9 mm thickmess
- Lightweight design at 4.1 kg / m2
- High temperature resistance range of -20ºC - +70ºC
- Available in a 3 colours including dark blue, dark grey and beige
- Superior bacterial growth resistance