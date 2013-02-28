Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
General Mat Company
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Lightweight design to be easily rolled up to sweep dirt that may gather
Antibacterial for reliable hygiene and safety standards
Suitable for pool surrounding, spas, showers and changing rooms
Modular and easy to connect design allows you to create shapes
Strong and safe Wet Area Mats are available in 3 different colours
Comfortable for bare feet with tactile nubs for anti-slip protection
Lightweight design to be easily rolled up to sweep dirt that may gather
Antibacterial for reliable hygiene and safety standards
Suitable for pool surrounding, spas, showers and changing rooms
Modular and easy to connect design allows you to create shapes
Strong and safe Wet Area Mats are available in 3 different colours
Comfortable for bare feet with tactile nubs for anti-slip protection

Interlocking Lagune No. 090 Wet Area Anti-Fatigue Matting from General Mat Company

Last Updated on 28 Feb 2013

Wet area anti-fatigue matting keeps areas sanitary and mildew free while also being simple to clean and slip resistant.

Overview
Description
Unique Lagune Interlocking Mat design offers easy water draining while remaining reliably slip resistant for a safe and dry surface that is comfortable for bare feet.

Integrated with an easy to use connecting system, Lagune is easily interlocked and is enhanced with an anti-microbial additive for reliable protection from mould, mildew, fungi growth and odour causing germs.

Interlocking Lagune is ideal for a diverse range of wet areas including:
  • Swimming pool surrounds
  • Showers
  • Spas
  • Saunas
  • Changing rooms
High quality Lagune Swimming Pool Matting offers ease and safety
  • Easy to clean: Simple and inexpensive maintenance by mopping or hosing down matting and the lightweight design means it can be easily rolled up to sweep dirt
  • Easy to assemble modular mat: Convenient modular design to create shapes and dimensions to suit your requirements
  • Hygienic: Reliable protection from the development and growth of bacteria but also resists body oils and chemicals to eliminate the growth of mould, mildew, fungi and odour-causing germs.
  • Non-slip and safe surface: Quality surface promotes immediate drainage, allowing water to pass through the mat and stay safe and dry surface. Extremely comfortable, the mat also features soft and resilient non-slip knobs
Lagune Mat Specifications
  • Composed of antibacterially treated UV-resistant soft vinyl
  • Sustainable and 100 % recyclable
  • 200 x 200 mm interlocking tile sizes
  • Dense 9 mm thickmess
  • Lightweight design at 4.1 kg / m2
  • High temperature resistance range of -20ºC - +70ºC
  • Available in a 3 colours including dark blue, dark grey and beige
  • Superior bacterial growth resistance
Intelligent modular tile design of Lagune can be easily assembled into a range of designs and shapes to suit your requirements. Offering you a cost effective method to construct surfaces to any width, length, shape and any necessary extensions.
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Lagune Interlocking Mat No. 090

176.73 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Lagune Material Safety Data Sheet

20.14 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressGranville, NSW

Unit 5 40 George Street

02 9682 1999
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap