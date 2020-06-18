Enhance interiors with new 3M DI-NOC & Fasara Glass Designs
Last Updated on 18 Jun 2020
3M™ is launching 33 new, trend-setting designs to our Glass Finishes range for 2020 in collaboration with leading designers. Introducing DI-NOC ™Glass Finishes with a clear, pressure-sensitive adhesive on the front of the film, the DI-NOC™ design can be seen through the front of the glass. Other new designs include Fasara™ emboss, frost/matte and gradation patterns.
Overview
New 2020 DI-NOC™ Glass Designs
3M™ DI-NOC™ Glass Finishes are decorative films for behind glass applications. Clear, pressure-sensitive adhesive on the front of the film, the DI-NOC design can be seen through the front of the glass surface for an opaque dimensional look.
DI-NOC™ Glass Features and Benefits:
- Durability: Expected performance life of 5 years.
- Flexibility: Can be applied under flat or curved glass surfaces including glass walls, panels, tabletops, shelves, fixtures and more.
- Fast Application: Wet application virtually eliminates bubbles for fast process.
- Design Versatility: 18 patterns are available including wood, metal, textile, stone, and solid colors.
New 2020 FASARA™ Designs
3M™ FASARA™ Glass Finishes are decorative glass and window films used in commercial buildings to control both light and privacy through a building's interior glass.
Fasara™ Emboss
- 8 new patterns developed to diffuse light by textured irregularities and gently segments the space.
- Designed to let in more daylight while maintaining privacy.
Fasara™ Frost/Matte:
- 3 new Milky Milky patterns available in light gray, dark gray and blue gray.
- Designed to be to be an idea partition solution.
Fasara™ Gradation:
- 4 new Cloud Narrow patterns available in light gray, dark gray and blue gray.
- Designed with a much narrower center gradation.
FASARA™ Features and Benefits:
- Durability: Expected performance for 5-20 years.
- Privacy: Look of custom etched/sandblasted glass over a wide range of VLT.
- Designs: 15 new designs from gradation, frost/matte and emboss.
- Easy Application: Wet application eliminates bubbles for fast application.