3M is launching 33 new designs to our Glass Finishes range in 2020. Collaboration with leading designers, these trend-setting patterns will give you more ways for stunning visual effects.

New 2020 DI-NOC™ Glass Designs

3M™ DI-NOC™ Glass Finishes are decorative films for behind glass applications. Clear, pressure-sensitive adhesive on the front of the film, the DI-NOC design can be seen through the front of the glass surface for an opaque dimensional look.

DI-NOC™ Glass Features and Benefits:

Expected performance life of 5 years. Flexibility: Can be applied under flat or curved glass surfaces including glass walls, panels, tabletops, shelves, fixtures and more.

Can be applied under flat or curved glass surfaces including glass walls, panels, tabletops, shelves, fixtures and more. Fast Application: Wet application virtually eliminates bubbles for fast process.

Wet application virtually eliminates bubbles for fast process. Design Versatility: 18 patterns are available including wood, metal, textile, stone, and solid colors.



New 2020 FASARA™ Designs

3M™ FASARA™ Glass Finishes are decorative glass and window films used in commercial buildings to control both light and privacy through a building's interior glass.

Fasara™ Emboss

8 new patterns developed to diffuse light by textured irregularities and gently segments the space.

Designed to let in more daylight while maintaining privacy.



Fasara™ Frost/Matte:

3 new Milky Milky patterns available in light gray, dark gray and blue gray.

Designed to be to be an idea partition solution.



Fasara™ Gradation:

4 new Cloud Narrow patterns available in light gray, dark gray and blue gray.

Designed with a much narrower center gradation.



FASARA™ Features and Benefits: