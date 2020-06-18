Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
3M Architectural Finishes
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Enhance interiors with new 3M DI-NOC & Fasara Glass Designs
Enhance interiors with new 3M DI-NOC & Fasara Glass Designs
Enhance interiors with new 3M DI-NOC & Fasara Glass Designs
Enhance interiors with new 3M DI-NOC & Fasara Glass Designs
Enhance interiors with new 3M DI-NOC & Fasara Glass Designs
Enhance interiors with new 3M DI-NOC & Fasara Glass Designs
Enhance interiors with new 3M DI-NOC & Fasara Glass Designs
Enhance interiors with new 3M DI-NOC & Fasara Glass Designs

Enhance interiors with new 3M DI-NOC & Fasara Glass Designs

Last Updated on 18 Jun 2020

3M™ is launching 33 new, trend-setting designs to our Glass Finishes range for 2020 in collaboration with leading designers. Introducing DI-NOC ™Glass Finishes with a clear, pressure-sensitive adhesive on the front of the film, the DI-NOC™ design can be seen through the front of the glass. Other new designs include Fasara™ emboss, frost/matte and gradation patterns.

Overview
Description

3M is launching 33 new designs to our Glass Finishes range in 2020. Collaboration with leading designers, these trend-setting patterns will give you more ways for stunning visual effects.

New 2020 DI-NOC™ Glass Designs

3M™ DI-NOC™ Glass Finishes are decorative films for behind glass applications. Clear, pressure-sensitive adhesive on the front of the film, the DI-NOC design can be seen through the front of the glass surface for an opaque dimensional look.

DI-NOC™ Glass Features and Benefits:

  • Durability: Expected performance life of 5 years.
  • Flexibility: Can be applied under flat or curved glass surfaces including glass walls, panels, tabletops, shelves, fixtures and more.
  • Fast Application: Wet application virtually eliminates bubbles for fast process.
  • Design Versatility: 18 patterns are available including wood, metal, textile, stone, and solid colors.

New 2020 FASARA™ Designs

3M™ FASARA™ Glass Finishes are decorative glass and window films used in commercial buildings to control both light and privacy through a building's interior glass.

Fasara™ Emboss

  • 8 new patterns developed to diffuse light by textured irregularities and gently segments the space.
  • Designed to let in more daylight while maintaining privacy.

Fasara™ Frost/Matte:

  • 3 new Milky Milky patterns available in light gray, dark gray and blue gray.
  • Designed to be to be an idea partition solution.

Fasara™ Gradation:

  • 4 new Cloud Narrow patterns available in light gray, dark gray and blue gray.
  • Designed with a much narrower center gradation.

FASARA™ Features and Benefits:

  • Durability: Expected performance for 5-20 years.
  • Privacy: Look of custom etched/sandblasted glass over a wide range of VLT.
  • Designs: 15 new designs from gradation, frost/matte and emboss.
  • Easy Application: Wet application eliminates bubbles for fast application.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

54.03 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Commercial Window Films Brochure

1.28 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressNorth Ryde, NSW

Building A 1 Rivett Road

136 136
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap