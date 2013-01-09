Interior and exterior Architectural Curtains from Locker Group

Logo
Last Updated on 09 Jan 2013

Versatile Architectural Curtains deliver practical functionality with long lasting reliability for modern design and contemporary spaces.

Overview
Description

Sleek attractive design; wire mesh Architectural Curtains from engineered intelligence at Locker Group transforms interior and exterior spaces with a contemporary flourish.

Subtly partition areas or create dramatic definition, the comprehensive range of Architectural Curtains suit almost any application.

Defines quarters and spaces while still allowing for effective air circulation and light for an effective interior design solution

  • Artistically drape from ceilings to disguise ventilation ducts and electrical circuitry
  • Practical for indoor and outdoor applications as external facades or internal balustrades
  • Long lasting reliability, transit curtains are developed from aluminium, galvanised steel, brass and stainless
  • Anodised or powder coated finishes to suit your requirements
  • Versatile installation options from tensioned to fixed format and aligned to curtain rails for flexible integration
  • Broad range of wire profiles, thickness and weave options available to your needs

Helping you achieve your design vision, Locker Group products can be specified to suit bespoke applications.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Locker Group Architectural Curtains Product Information

5.88 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Transit 091 Brochure

1.50 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Transit 210 Brochure

319.15 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Transit 610 Brochure

354.06 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Transit F160 Brochure

328.94 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Transit F281 Brochure

338.75 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Transit F360 Brochure

342.66 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Transit Range

982.47 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressPrestons, NSW

NSW Office 5 Enterprise Circuit

02 8777 0400
Display AddressPinkenba, QLD

QLD Office Gate 1, 661 Curtin Ave East

07 3859 8300
Display AddressTownsville, QLD

QLD Office 11 Forge Court

07 4760 6700
Display AddressWingfield, SA

SA Office 358 Cormack Rd

08 8169 2350
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

VIC Office 2 Cojo Place

03 8791 1000
Display AddressMaddington, WA

WA Office 41 Austin Avenue

08 9358 9100
