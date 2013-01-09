Interior and exterior Architectural Curtains from Locker Group

Sleek attractive design; wire mesh Architectural Curtains from engineered intelligence at Locker Group transforms interior and exterior spaces with a contemporary flourish.

Subtly partition areas or create dramatic definition, the comprehensive range of Architectural Curtains suit almost any application.

Defines quarters and spaces while still allowing for effective air circulation and light for an effective interior design solution

Artistically drape from ceilings to disguise ventilation ducts and electrical circuitry

Practical for indoor and outdoor applications as external facades or internal balustrades

Long lasting reliability, transit curtains are developed from aluminium, galvanised steel, brass and stainless

Anodised or powder coated finishes to suit your requirements

Versatile installation options from tensioned to fixed format and aligned to curtain rails for flexible integration

Broad range of wire profiles, thickness and weave options available to your needs

Helping you achieve your design vision, Locker Group products can be specified to suit bespoke applications.