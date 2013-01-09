Interior and exterior Architectural Curtains from Locker Group
Versatile Architectural Curtains deliver practical functionality with long lasting reliability for modern design and contemporary spaces.
Overview
Sleek attractive design; wire mesh Architectural Curtains from engineered intelligence at Locker Group transforms interior and exterior spaces with a contemporary flourish.
Subtly partition areas or create dramatic definition, the comprehensive range of Architectural Curtains suit almost any application.
Defines quarters and spaces while still allowing for effective air circulation and light for an effective interior design solution
- Artistically drape from ceilings to disguise ventilation ducts and electrical circuitry
- Practical for indoor and outdoor applications as external facades or internal balustrades
- Long lasting reliability, transit curtains are developed from aluminium, galvanised steel, brass and stainless
- Anodised or powder coated finishes to suit your requirements
- Versatile installation options from tensioned to fixed format and aligned to curtain rails for flexible integration
- Broad range of wire profiles, thickness and weave options available to your needs
Helping you achieve your design vision, Locker Group products can be specified to suit bespoke applications.
Downloads
Locker Group Architectural Curtains Product Information
5.88 MB
Transit 091 Brochure
1.50 MB
Transit 210 Brochure
319.15 KB
Transit 610 Brochure
354.06 KB
Transit F160 Brochure
328.94 KB
Transit F281 Brochure
338.75 KB
Transit F360 Brochure
342.66 KB
Transit Range
982.47 KB
