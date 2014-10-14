Intergrain UltraDeck from Cabot's
Last Updated on 14 Oct 2014
Intergrain UltraDeck is extremely long lasting and contains a unique Hydroguard technology that guards and protects timber.
Overview
From Cabot's comes Intergrain UltraDeck, a water based, highly durable penetrating oil designed to protect the natural look of timber. Emitting signficantly less VOCs than oil based coatings, Intergrain products are more environmentally responsible as well as high performance.
Unique Hydroguard technology for longevity
This innovative technology guards and protects timber against Australia’s harsh conditions as well as wear from constant use
- UltraDeck is available in a lightly pigmented natural colour or with mild timber tones that highlight the characteristics of popular timber species
- Natural looking finish
- Resists stain absorption and dirt and dust
- Outlasts traditional decking oils
- Resistance to UV, water and abrasion
Intergrain UltraDeck is designed for use on all exterior timber including;
- Decking
- Furniture
- Screens and fencing
- Doors and window frames
- Cladding
- Soffits
- Retaining walls
- Timber features
Intergrain UltraDeck from Cabot's is fast drying so two coats can be applied in one day, and is available in lightly pigmented or mild timber tones. For the best decking oil that is extremely long lasting and designed to enhance the timber, use Intergrain UltraDeck from Cabot's.