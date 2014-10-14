From Cabot's comes Intergrain UltraDeck, a water based, highly durable penetrating oil designed to protect the natural look of timber. Emitting signficantly less VOCs than oil based coatings, Intergrain products are more environmentally responsible as well as high performance.

Unique Hydroguard technology for longevity

This innovative technology guards and protects timber against Australia’s harsh conditions as well as wear from constant use

UltraDeck is available in a lightly pigmented natural colour or with mild timber tones that highlight the characteristics of popular timber species

Natural looking finish

Resists stain absorption and dirt and dust

Outlasts traditional decking oils

Resistance to UV, water and abrasion

Intergrain UltraDeck is designed for use on all exterior timber including;

Decking

Furniture

Screens and fencing

Doors and window frames

Cladding

Soffits

Retaining walls

Timber features

Intergrain UltraDeck from Cabot's is fast drying so two coats can be applied in one day, and is available in lightly pigmented or mild timber tones. For the best decking oil that is extremely long lasting and designed to enhance the timber, use Intergrain UltraDeck from Cabot's.