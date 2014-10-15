From Cabot's comes Intergrain Enviropro Endure Floor Finishes, a range of clear, water based polyurethanes designed for use on interior timbers and parquetry floors. The range of Floor Finishes are environmentally responsible and tested for the Australian Climate.

Intergrain Enviropro Endure offers a high quality and highly durable timber floor finish

Recognised as Australia’s high performance, environmentally responsible timber finish, it is easy to use and delivers outstanding results;

All products are low odour

Quick drying

Non-yellowing

Low amounts of Volatile Organic Compounds

Satisfy the Green Building Council VOC requirement

Designed to protect timber and ensure that its natural beauty is maintained, Enviropro Endure is available in 3 options

Durable Single Pack Water Based Polyurethane

Commerical Grade 2 Pack Water Based Polyurethane

High Build Water Based Polyurethane Polyurethane

Used in combination with Enviropro Timber Seal and Timber Seal Ultra, Enviropro Endure produces excellent colour development and smooth even finish. Endure 2 Pack uses cross-linking technology to produce an exceptionally durable water based finish, ideal for high traffic areas and commercial environments.

The Intergrain Enviropro Endure Floor Finishes from Cabot's are a high performance and high quality product, created for timber floors to ensure they are maintained to a high standard. They are the ideal product for interior timbers and parquetry floors.