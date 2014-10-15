Intergrain Enviropro Endure Floor Finishes from Cabot's
Last Updated on 15 Oct 2014
Intergrain Enviropro Endure Floor Finishes, a range of clear, water based polyurethanes designed for use on interior timbers and parquetry floors.
Overview
From Cabot's comes Intergrain Enviropro Endure Floor Finishes, a range of clear, water based polyurethanes designed for use on interior timbers and parquetry floors. The range of Floor Finishes are environmentally responsible and tested for the Australian Climate.
Intergrain Enviropro Endure offers a high quality and highly durable timber floor finish
Recognised as Australia’s high performance, environmentally responsible timber finish, it is easy to use and delivers outstanding results;
- All products are low odour
- Quick drying
- Non-yellowing
- Low amounts of Volatile Organic Compounds
- Satisfy the Green Building Council VOC requirement
Designed to protect timber and ensure that its natural beauty is maintained, Enviropro Endure is available in 3 options
- Durable Single Pack Water Based Polyurethane
- Commerical Grade 2 Pack Water Based Polyurethane
- High Build Water Based Polyurethane Polyurethane
Used in combination with Enviropro Timber Seal and Timber Seal Ultra, Enviropro Endure produces excellent colour development and smooth even finish. Endure 2 Pack uses cross-linking technology to produce an exceptionally durable water based finish, ideal for high traffic areas and commercial environments.
The Intergrain Enviropro Endure Floor Finishes from Cabot's are a high performance and high quality product, created for timber floors to ensure they are maintained to a high standard. They are the ideal product for interior timbers and parquetry floors.