Interactive Online Visualiser App
Last Updated on 29 Oct 2013
Interactive Online Visualiser App provide users with a photo-realistic representation of a kitchen, bathroom or commercial space.
Overview
Description
The online Visualiser app from Caesarstone offers a photo-realistic representation of a kitchen, bathroom or commercial space which can be customised with a colour palette from the Caesarstone range.
Interactive design tool
Comprehensive texture and colour palettes provide the most realistic results.
- Provides a range of flooring materials, wall colours and cabinet styles for an accurate portrayal of the overall tone and feel of the design.
- Simple and convenient to convey different design styles and colour choices for immediate results and feedback
- Enables the user to save the selections to share with friends and clients or as a summary of past design options
The Visualiser app provides users with an instant, interactive and accurate representation of their designs in a kitchen, bathroom or commercial space. The tool is available on the Caesarstone website and for best results use on a desktop, laptop or tablet device.
Contact
Display AddressAlexandria, NSW
84 O'Riordan St1300 119 119
Display AddressLowood, QLD
PO Box 258(02) 8339 7400
Postal AddressQLD02 8339 7400
Postal AddressVIC02 8339 7400