Interactive Online Visualiser App

The online Visualiser app from Caesarstone offers a photo-realistic representation of a kitchen, bathroom or commercial space which can be customised with a colour palette from the Caesarstone range.





Interactive design tool

Comprehensive texture and colour palettes provide the most realistic results.



Provides a range of flooring materials, wall colours and cabinet styles for an accurate portrayal of the overall tone and feel of the design.



Simple and convenient to convey different design styles and colour choices for immediate results and feedback



Enables the user to save the selections to share with friends and clients or as a summary of past design options



The Visualiser app provides users with an instant, interactive and accurate representation of their designs in a kitchen, bathroom or commercial space. The tool is available on the Caesarstone website and for best results use on a desktop, laptop or tablet device.