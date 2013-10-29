Logo
Caesarstone
Interactive Online Visualiser App

Last Updated on 29 Oct 2013

Interactive Online Visualiser App provide users with a photo-realistic representation of a kitchen, bathroom or commercial space.

Overview
Description

The online Visualiser app from Caesarstone offers a photo-realistic representation of a kitchen, bathroom or commercial space which can be customised with a colour palette from the Caesarstone range.

Interactive design tool
Comprehensive texture and colour palettes provide the most realistic results.

  • Provides a range of flooring materials, wall colours and cabinet styles for an accurate portrayal of the overall tone and feel of the design.
  • Simple and convenient to convey different design styles and colour choices for immediate results and feedback
  • Enables the user to save the selections to share with friends and clients or as a summary of past design options

The Visualiser app provides users with an instant, interactive and accurate representation of their designs in a kitchen, bathroom or commercial space. The tool is available on the Caesarstone website and for best results use on a desktop, laptop or tablet device.

Contact
Display AddressAlexandria, NSW

84 O'Riordan St

1300 119 119
Display AddressLowood, QLD

PO Box 258

(02) 8339 7400
Postal AddressQLD

02 8339 7400
Postal AddressVIC

02 8339 7400
