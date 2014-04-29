Integrated System Solutions from Solamagic
Customised heaters for promoting your products and sponsors.
Overview
Description
Solamagic is the perfect advertisement media for your products and sponsors. Customising your Solamagic unit allows you to keep your customers aware of your brand and business whilst warmly comforted by Solamagic heating units.
Options include:
- Backlight signage to promote your products and inform
- Speaker/ sound systems for music or PA
- Downlights to create and control the right lighting conditions
- LED signage to inform your clients
- Your ideas... anything is possible, just ask.
Ask now about how we can help to provide a customised solution for your business.
