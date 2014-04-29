Integrated System Solutions from Solamagic

Solamagic is the perfect advertisement media for your products and sponsors. Customising your Solamagic unit allows you to keep your customers aware of your brand and business whilst warmly comforted by Solamagic heating units.

Options include:

Backlight signage to promote your products and inform

Speaker/ sound systems for music or PA

Downlights to create and control the right lighting conditions

LED signage to inform your clients

Your ideas... anything is possible, just ask.

Ask now about how we can help to provide a customised solution for your business.