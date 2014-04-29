Logo
Integrated System Solutions from Solamagic
Heat, Light & sound combination
Integrated tables and signage
Customised powdercoat finishes
Integrated System Solutions from Solamagic

Last Updated on 29 Apr 2014

Customised heaters for promoting your products and sponsors.

Overview
Description

Solamagic is the perfect advertisement media for your products and sponsors. Customising your Solamagic unit allows you to keep your customers aware of your brand and business whilst warmly comforted by Solamagic heating units.

Options include:

  • Backlight signage to promote your products and inform
  • Speaker/ sound systems for music or PA
  • Downlights to create and control the right lighting conditions
  • LED signage to inform your clients
  • Your ideas... anything is possible, just ask.

Ask now about how we can help to provide a customised solution for your business.

Contact
Display AddressGosford, NSW

1 Comserve Close

1300 765 262
Display AddressGosford, NSW

PO Box 6228

