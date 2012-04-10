Insulated wall and ceiling panels for cold storage from Industrial Panel Australia

Cost effective, fire resistant commercial and industrial wall & ceiling insulation systems



Produced using commercial grade 0.5mm coil coated steel facings on both sides

Available in core thickness from 55mm through to 200mm to provide a wide range of thermal, fire and span performance

Special fire rated joint geometry to provide effective foam to foam contact for maximum thermal insulation whilst increasing structural integrity against fire

State of the art production line and the use of latest product methods resulting in uniform insulation value throughout entire building

Zero ozone depleting potential and no carbon emission makes COLDSPAN 100% environmentally friendly

Lightweight insulation panels for cold storage applications

Cold storage warehouses

Refrigerated distribution centres

Food processing plants

Pharmaceutical clean rooms

Controlled atmosphere cold stores

Industrial Panel Australia provide COLDSPAN insulation panels for cold storages and food preparation areas. COLDSPAN panels are lightweight and can be used for wall and ceiling.

COLDSPAN from Industrial Panel Australia provides uniform insulating value throughout thanks to its state of the art production line and utilisation of the latest product methods.