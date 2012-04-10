Insulated Wall and Ceiling Panels for Cold Storage from Industrial Panel Australia
Last Updated on 10 Apr 2012
COLDSPAN lightweight panels from Industrial Panel Australia have been developed for wall and ceiling insulation in cold storage and food preparation areas.
Overview
Description
Industrial Panel Australia provide COLDSPAN insulation panels for cold storages and food preparation areas. COLDSPAN panels are lightweight and can be used for wall and ceiling.
Cost effective, fire resistant commercial and industrial wall & ceiling insulation systems
- Produced using commercial grade 0.5mm coil coated steel facings on both sides
- Available in core thickness from 55mm through to 200mm to provide a wide range of thermal, fire and span performance
- Special fire rated joint geometry to provide effective foam to foam contact for maximum thermal insulation whilst increasing structural integrity against fire
- State of the art production line and the use of latest product methods resulting in uniform insulation value throughout entire building
- Zero ozone depleting potential and no carbon emission makes COLDSPAN 100% environmentally friendly
- Cold storage warehouses
- Refrigerated distribution centres
- Food processing plants
- Pharmaceutical clean rooms
- Controlled atmosphere cold stores
COLDSPAN from Industrial Panel Australia provides uniform insulating value throughout thanks to its state of the art production line and utilisation of the latest product methods.