Innowood: A sustainable timber alternative

Innowood was the first Australian company to be involved in design, manufacture and supply of composite timber products. Innowood composite timber is made up of 70% wood waste. The material is eco-friendly and is recyclable with a high utilization of waste timber, low carbon footprint and low VOC.

Innowood Product Range:

The Innowood ranges comes in two colour range namely the Innovative colour range with the surface finish being either smooth, brushed or embossed and the Premium colour range with either a smooth or a brushed finish.