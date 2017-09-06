Logo
Innowood: A sustainable timber alternative
Last Updated on 06 Sep 2017

Innowood was the first Australian company to be involved in design, manufacture and supply of composite timber products. Innowood composite timber is made up of 70% wood waste. The material is eco-friendly and is recyclable with a high utilization of waste timber, low carbon footprint and low VOC.

Overview
Description

Innowood Product Range:

The Innowood ranges comes in two colour range namely the Innovative colour range with the surface finish being either smooth, brushed or embossed and the Premium colour range with either a smooth or a brushed finish.

  • Low maintenance
  • Water resistance
  • Termite resistance
  • Self extinguishing
  • Withstand temperatures from -20° to 65°
  • Won’t rot, split, peel or stain
  • Non toxic
  • Low VOC emissions
  • 100% Recyclable
  • 70% Wood waste
  • Lightweight
  • Durable
  • Cost Effective
CSP Architectural: Innowood product catalogue

4.67 MB

Display AddressDeer Park, VIC

1029 – 1035 Ballarat Road

03 9361 9999
