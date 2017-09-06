Innowood: A sustainable timber alternative
Last Updated on 06 Sep 2017
Innowood was the first Australian company to be involved in design, manufacture and supply of composite timber products. Innowood composite timber is made up of 70% wood waste. The material is eco-friendly and is recyclable with a high utilization of waste timber, low carbon footprint and low VOC.
Overview
Innowood Product Range:
The Innowood ranges comes in two colour range namely the Innovative colour range with the surface finish being either smooth, brushed or embossed and the Premium colour range with either a smooth or a brushed finish.
- Low maintenance
- Water resistance
- Termite resistance
- Self extinguishing
- Withstand temperatures from -20° to 65°
- Won’t rot, split, peel or stain
- Non toxic
- Low VOC emissions
- 100% Recyclable
- 70% Wood waste
- Lightweight
- Durable
- Cost Effective