Infratech Outdoor Infrared Electric Heaters from Keverton Outdoor
Last Updated on 16 Sep 2008
Infratech outdoor infrared electric heaters are compact and sleek design that are simple to install and operate.
Overview
Description
Keverton Outdoor provide "Infratube" infrared electric heaters, exclusively imported from the USA.
Infratech "Infratube" Outdoor Electric Heaters
The Infratech range of outdoor infrared electric heaters are perfect for use as:
Infratech Outdoor Heater Models
- Made from marine grade stainless steel and special composite alloy, providing outstanding resistance against corrosion
- These outdoor electric heaters reach full capacity in 90 seconds
- No gas emissions, naked flames or harmful ultraviolet rays
- Infrared rays heat only biomass and don't waste energy heating the air
- Specially designed electric quartz heating element that produces safe infrared energy creating a safe outdoor heating system
- Produces safe infrared radiant energy that is only absorbed by solid objects and is not wasted heating the air
- Over 90% of the input energy is converted directly to radiant heat
- Compact and elegant design, suitable for any decor
- Easy installation and minimum clearance
- Bar heaters
- Cafe heaters
- Hotel heaters
- Restaurant heaters
- Coastal areas where humidity can cause corrosion
W Series: Single Quartz Element Range
- Available in 2KW, 2.5KW, 3KW and 4KW
- Effective heating are of 4 to 8 square metres
- Recommended Mounting Position - 2.5 Metres high at 45º degrees incline
- Dimensions:
- 950mm wide X 200mm deep (2KW & 2.5KW)
- 1550mm wide X 200mm deep (3KW & 4KW
WD Series: Double Quartz Element Range
- Available in 4KW, 5KW, 6KW and 8KW
- Effective heating are of 8 to 16 square metres
- Recommended Mounting Position - 2.5 Metres high at 45º degrees incline Dimensions:
- 950mm wide X 200mm deep (4KW & 5KW)
- 1550mm wide X 200mm deep (6KW & 8KW