Infratech Outdoor Infrared Electric Heaters from Keverton Outdoor





Infratech "Infratube" Outdoor Electric Heaters

Made from marine grade stainless steel and special composite alloy, providing outstanding resistance against corrosion

These outdoor electric heaters reach full capacity in 90 seconds

No gas emissions, naked flames or harmful ultraviolet rays

Infrared rays heat only biomass and don't waste energy heating the air

Specially designed electric quartz heating element that produces safe infrared energy creating a safe outdoor heating system

Produces safe infrared radiant energy that is only absorbed by solid objects and is not wasted heating the air

Over 90% of the input energy is converted directly to radiant heat

Compact and elegant design, suitable for any decor

Easy installation and minimum clearance

Outdoor heating solutions for retail and commercial use



Bar heaters

Cafe heaters

Hotel heaters

Restaurant heaters

Coastal areas where humidity can cause corrosion

Keverton Outdoor provide "Infratube" infrared electric heaters, exclusively imported from the USA.The Infratech range of outdoor infrared electric heaters are perfect for use as:

Infratech Outdoor Heater Models

W Series: Single Quartz Element Range

Available in 2KW, 2.5KW, 3KW and 4KW

Effective heating are of 4 to 8 square metres

Recommended Mounting Position - 2.5 Metres high at 45º degrees incline

Dimensions:

950mm wide X 200mm deep (2KW & 2.5KW)



1550mm wide X 200mm deep (3KW & 4KW

WD Series: Double Quartz Element Range

Available in 4KW, 5KW, 6KW and 8KW

Effective heating are of 8 to 16 square metres

Recommended Mounting Position - 2.5 Metres high at 45º degrees incline Dimensions:

950mm wide X 200mm deep (4KW & 5KW)



1550mm wide X 200mm deep (6KW & 8KW

Infratube heaters can be mounted at lower heights, under canvas or timber eaves and are completely unaffected by wind.