Industrial Inflatable Mining and Engineering Solutions by Giant Inflatables

Temporary inflatable products for mining and engineering

Giant inflatable’s range of products include:

Refractory inspection, servicing safety plugs and platforms

Pipe plugs

Container linings

Self supporting space dividers and quarantine walls

Spill containment barriers

Decontamination shelters

Command and control centres

Triage and emergency disaster response shelters

Temporary and site mobile vehicle service shelters and workshops

Temporary spray booths, shelter and storage structures

Mobile temporary towers for imaging and ranging applications

Helium lift aerial photography and mapping platforms and inspection airships

Cost effective inflatable solutions



Extremely cost effective replacement for products that are typically heavy to use, expensive to produce and difficult to transport

Production of inflatable products is environmentally friendly with materials being recyclable

Specialised design blowers that have low energy consumption

Reliable inflatable shelters for harsh conditions

Inflatable Sand blasting shelters

Inflatable Soda blasting shelters

Welding enclosures

Onsite panel beating

Paint touchup shelters

Site workshops

Spray painting areas

Evacuation control shelters

Inflatable mobile mess halls

Shelters for vehicles and service crew at event

Inflatable products for the industrial sector

Safety Products - Their innovative safety products are tested and recommended by companies such as Visy Recycling. Their inflatable walls, partitions and barriers have won us international awards and are in constant use in areas such as Federation Square in Melbourne

- Their innovative safety products are tested and recommended by companies such as Visy Recycling. Their inflatable walls, partitions and barriers have won us international awards and are in constant use in areas such as Federation Square in Melbourne Modular Building Range of Inflatables - Giant Inflatables' range of modular inflatable buildings can be used for storage, specialised assembly areas and for a wide range of other uses that require the creation of space with an environment that can be controlled if required

- Giant Inflatables' range of modular inflatable buildings can be used for storage, specialised assembly areas and for a wide range of other uses that require the creation of space with an environment that can be controlled if required Pipe Plugs - Giant Inflatables offer a wide range of inflatable pipe plugs that include kevlar reinforced multisize plugs used in the testing and manufacture of pipelines as well as pipe ends and pipe closures used to maintain cleanliness during production and storage Giant Inflatables products “don’t cost the earth” and save managers, staff and owners time and money.

Giant Inflatables products “don’t cost the earth” and save managers, staff and owners time and money.

Giant Inflatables Industrial supplies a wide range of inflatable products to industry. Their unique labour and cost saving products deliver quantifiable benefits in getting a job done quickly and effectively with minimum down time.Being a nationally based company, Giant Inflatables offer their clients face to face engagement, rapid turnaround and 24 hour response. Their entire range of products is guaranteed.The benefits to industry that inflatable products offer are:Their Qwikshelter range of products comfortably fit into a ute or van and offer our many users shelter from the weather, control of mess, and instant work areas with very little set up time. Examples of uses of these shelters are: