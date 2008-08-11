Industrial Inflatable Mining and Engineering Solutions by Giant Inflatables
Economical, eco friendly and versatile selection of industrial inflatable's includes inflatable walls, inflatable buildings and shelters.
Giant Inflatables Industrial supplies a wide range of inflatable products to industry. Their unique labour and cost saving products deliver quantifiable benefits in getting a job done quickly and effectively with minimum down time.
Being a nationally based company, Giant Inflatables offer their clients face to face engagement, rapid turnaround and 24 hour response. Their entire range of products is guaranteed.
Temporary inflatable products for mining and engineering
Giant inflatable’s range of products include:
The benefits to industry that inflatable products offer are:
Their Qwikshelter range of products comfortably fit into a ute or van and offer our many users shelter from the weather, control of mess, and instant work areas with very little set up time. Examples of uses of these shelters are:
- Refractory inspection, servicing safety plugs and platforms
- Pipe plugs
- Container linings
- Self supporting space dividers and quarantine walls
- Spill containment barriers
- Decontamination shelters
- Command and control centres
- Triage and emergency disaster response shelters
- Temporary and site mobile vehicle service shelters and workshops
- Temporary spray booths, shelter and storage structures
- Mobile temporary towers for imaging and ranging applications
- Helium lift aerial photography and mapping platforms and inspection airships
- Extremely cost effective replacement for products that are typically heavy to use, expensive to produce and difficult to transport
- Production of inflatable products is environmentally friendly with materials being recyclable
- Specialised design blowers that have low energy consumption
- Inflatable Sand blasting shelters
- Inflatable Soda blasting shelters
- Welding enclosures
- Onsite panel beating
- Paint touchup shelters
- Site workshops
- Spray painting areas
- Evacuation control shelters
- Inflatable mobile mess halls
- Shelters for vehicles and service crew at event
Inflatable products for the industrial sector
- Safety Products - Their innovative safety products are tested and recommended by companies such as Visy Recycling. Their inflatable walls, partitions and barriers have won us international awards and are in constant use in areas such as Federation Square in Melbourne
- Modular Building Range of Inflatables - Giant Inflatables' range of modular inflatable buildings can be used for storage, specialised assembly areas and for a wide range of other uses that require the creation of space with an environment that can be controlled if required
- Pipe Plugs - Giant Inflatables offer a wide range of inflatable pipe plugs that include kevlar reinforced multisize plugs used in the testing and manufacture of pipelines as well as pipe ends and pipe closures used to maintain cleanliness during production and storage