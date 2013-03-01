Industrial Entrance Matting Waterhog Classic No.200 and Fashion No.280 from The General Mat Company

Unique Waterhog Mat Construction for the highest performing industrial matting

Clever ridged design ensures maximum dirt and moisture absorption

Innovative rubber-reinforced face nubs for longer lasting product life.

Developed anti-static from100% premium polypropylene for faster drying and fade resistance

Easily maintained by vacuuming or hosing without requiring any special equipment or products

Integrated with Special Tri-Grip™ cleated rubber reversing for greater traction on hard flooring

Intelligent water dam design allows for 6.7 litres per square metre of water to be retained

Environmental rubber backing produced for 20% recycled materials

Models without dam for outside use are also available

The original Waterhog Classic No.200 Entrance Mats

Effectively traps water and dirt for a cleaner, safer floor and entrance

Reinforced rubber face nubs and sturdy waffle design ensure resistance from crushing when scraping

Elevated rubber water dam collects dirt and water, eliminating puddles and damp floors

Versatile for indoor and outdoor applications

Anti-static with maximum average voltage of 1.6KV for safer use in electrical and computer rooms

The highest durability and proven to last in the toughest weather and traffic conditions, Industrial Entrance Matting Waterhog Classic No.200 and Fashion No.280 are made strong for industrial applications.

Attractive Waterhog Fashion No.280 for that extra flourish to your entrances

Decorative and durable for that strong first impression for your office, store or restaurant

Enhanced border constructed from entirely premium polypropylene fibres

Available in range of colours to suit your decor including Bluestone, Charcoal, Dark Brown, Evergreen and Red Black

Assured safety and reliability, the entire Waterhog range is certified slip resistant as tested by the CSIRO for the National Floor Safety Institute.