Industrial Entrance Matting Waterhog Classic No.200 and Fashion No.280 from The General Mat Company
Last Updated on 01 Mar 2013
Sturdy and durable industrial matting for high traffic passages
Overview
Description
The highest durability and proven to last in the toughest weather and traffic conditions, Industrial Entrance Matting Waterhog Classic No.200 and Fashion No.280 are made strong for industrial applications.
Unique Waterhog Mat Construction for the highest performing industrial matting
- Clever ridged design ensures maximum dirt and moisture absorption
- Innovative rubber-reinforced face nubs for longer lasting product life.
- Developed anti-static from100% premium polypropylene for faster drying and fade resistance
- Easily maintained by vacuuming or hosing without requiring any special equipment or products
- Integrated with Special Tri-Grip™ cleated rubber reversing for greater traction on hard flooring
- Intelligent water dam design allows for 6.7 litres per square metre of water to be retained
- Environmental rubber backing produced for 20% recycled materials
- Models without dam for outside use are also available
- Effectively traps water and dirt for a cleaner, safer floor and entrance
- Reinforced rubber face nubs and sturdy waffle design ensure resistance from crushing when scraping
- Elevated rubber water dam collects dirt and water, eliminating puddles and damp floors
- Versatile for indoor and outdoor applications
- Anti-static with maximum average voltage of 1.6KV for safer use in electrical and computer rooms
Attractive Waterhog Fashion No.280 for that extra flourish to your entrances
- Decorative and durable for that strong first impression for your office, store or restaurant
- Enhanced border constructed from entirely premium polypropylene fibres
- Available in range of colours to suit your decor including Bluestone, Charcoal, Dark Brown, Evergreen and Red Black