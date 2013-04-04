Increase and Maintain a Green Environment with Turf Reinforcement Systems by NovaPlas
Last Updated on 04 Apr 2013
Grassrings® Turf Reinforcement Rings are used to protect grass in car parks and are available in tiles which can be clipped together to cover large areas
Overview
The NovaPlas Grassrings® Turf Reinforcement System helps to control lawn erosion and therefore protect grass and turf areas in the rapidly expanding urban environment. These lawn care products now make it possible to park your vehicle on grassed area.
Prevent compaction of grass root zones
Invisible once installed, the flexible plastic grid system is simply laid on a firm stone base which prevents the damage caused by vehicles on grass or turfed areas.
- Environmentally friendly, 100% recyclable injection moulded plastic structural grid system
- Stabilise and reinforce grass areas
- Easy and quick to install grass paving
- Reduce waterway contamination and stormwater run-off
- This grass protection equipment protects the most critical section which grass relies on to survive
Reinforce the case for traffic-able grass paving
This environmentally friendly turf reinforcement module provides a luxuriant, trafficable surface for carparks, firelanes and service access areas, gold courses, caravan parks and footpaths. Include Grassrings® in your sustainable urban drainage scheme (SUDs) today.