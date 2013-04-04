Increase and Maintain a Green Environment with Turf Reinforcement Systems by NovaPlas

The NovaPlas Grassrings® Turf Reinforcement System helps to control lawn erosion and therefore protect grass and turf areas in the rapidly expanding urban environment. These lawn care products now make it possible to park your vehicle on grassed area.

Prevent compaction of grass root zones

Invisible once installed, the flexible plastic grid system is simply laid on a firm stone base which prevents the damage caused by vehicles on grass or turfed areas.

Environmentally friendly, 100% recyclable injection moulded plastic structural grid system

Stabilise and reinforce grass areas

Easy and quick to install grass paving

Reduce waterway contamination and stormwater run-off

This grass protection equipment protects the most critical section which grass relies on to survive

Reinforce the case for traffic-able grass paving

This environmentally friendly turf reinforcement module provides a luxuriant, trafficable surface for carparks, firelanes and service access areas, gold courses, caravan parks and footpaths. Include Grassrings® in your sustainable urban drainage scheme (SUDs) today.