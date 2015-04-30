Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Fibonacci Stone
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Idol Terrazzo Tiles are modern, slip-resistant and long-lasting.
Idol Terrazzo Tiles are created from only natural stone elements.
Idol Terrazzo Tiles require minimal ongoing maintenance and have a lifespan of over 30 years.
Idol Terrazzo Tiles are modern, slip-resistant and long-lasting.
Idol Terrazzo Tiles are created from only natural stone elements.
Idol Terrazzo Tiles require minimal ongoing maintenance and have a lifespan of over 30 years.

Idol Terazzo Stone Tiles from Fibonacci Stone

Last Updated on 30 Apr 2015

​Idol Terazzo tiles from Fibonacci Stone are ideal for both residential and commercial flooring applications.

Overview
Description

Idol Terazzo tiles from Fibonacci Stone are ideal for both residential and commercial flooring applications.

Modern, sophisticated and composed of natural elements; Fibonacci Stone’s unique colour and tonal compositions result in a thoroughly contemporary Terrazzo tile.

Idol terrazzo tiles are a low-maintenance, aesthetically intriguing flooring solution, and feature:

  • Honed finish, Terrazzo tiles are highly slip-resistant and possess the following slip ratings: Max “W” / “P” Low Risk, Min “X” / “PR” Moderate Risk – Appendix A Wet Pendulum
  • Homogenous and be profiled to create edging as required
  • A lifespan of over 30 years and minimal ongoing maintenance

The Idol Terrazo tiles range is available in the following standard sizes:

  • 600x600x20mm
  • 400x20x15mm

As the only Terrazzo tile supplier to achieve a 100 percent Green Star rating, Fibonacci offers flooring solutions that not only answer a wide range of aesthetic and budget requirements, but also provides an ethical and environmentally-friendly flooring solution for all interior applications.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Fibonacci Stone Idol Product Sheet

886.28 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBayswater, VIC

25/6 Nicole Close

1300 342 662
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap