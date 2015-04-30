Idol Terazzo Stone Tiles from Fibonacci Stone
Last Updated on 30 Apr 2015
Idol Terazzo tiles from Fibonacci Stone are ideal for both residential and commercial flooring applications.
Overview
Modern, sophisticated and composed of natural elements; Fibonacci Stone’s unique colour and tonal compositions result in a thoroughly contemporary Terrazzo tile.
Idol terrazzo tiles are a low-maintenance, aesthetically intriguing flooring solution, and feature:
- Honed finish, Terrazzo tiles are highly slip-resistant and possess the following slip ratings: Max “W” / “P” Low Risk, Min “X” / “PR” Moderate Risk – Appendix A Wet Pendulum
- Homogenous and be profiled to create edging as required
- A lifespan of over 30 years and minimal ongoing maintenance
The Idol Terrazo tiles range is available in the following standard sizes:
- 600x600x20mm
- 400x20x15mm
As the only Terrazzo tile supplier to achieve a 100 percent Green Star rating, Fibonacci offers flooring solutions that not only answer a wide range of aesthetic and budget requirements, but also provides an ethical and environmentally-friendly flooring solution for all interior applications.