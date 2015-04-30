Idol Terazzo Stone Tiles from Fibonacci Stone

Idol Terazzo tiles from Fibonacci Stone are ideal for both residential and commercial flooring applications.

Modern, sophisticated and composed of natural elements; Fibonacci Stone’s unique colour and tonal compositions result in a thoroughly contemporary Terrazzo tile.

Idol terrazzo tiles are a low-maintenance, aesthetically intriguing flooring solution, and feature:

Honed finish, Terrazzo tiles are highly slip-resistant and possess the following slip ratings: Max “W” / “P” Low Risk, Min “X” / “PR” Moderate Risk – Appendix A Wet Pendulum

Homogenous and be profiled to create edging as required

A lifespan of over 30 years and minimal ongoing maintenance

The Idol Terrazo tiles range is available in the following standard sizes:

600x600x20mm

400x20x15mm

As the only Terrazzo tile supplier to achieve a 100 percent Green Star rating, Fibonacci offers flooring solutions that not only answer a wide range of aesthetic and budget requirements, but also provides an ethical and environmentally-friendly flooring solution for all interior applications.