INEX>FLOOR, a high performance flooring product from UBIQ
Last Updated on 18 Jan 2015
Deemed non-combustible when tested in accordance with AS/NZS 1530.1, INEX>FLOOR is suitable for Bushfire BAL-40 under AS3959-2009.
Overview
A lightweight yet high performance flooring sheet, INEX>FLOOR from UBIQ is suitable for any surface, including both interior and exterior applications.
INEX>FLOOR is suitable as a substrate for most flooring finishes
- Can also be used on walls to create a framed wall system
- Able to withstand all climate conditions
- Tongue and grooved edges for a flush tight fit
- Asbestos, toxin free and is 100% recyclable
INEX>FLOOR has a long term durability and is covered under warranty for 20 years
- The 19mm sheet weighs approx. 40kg and the 16mm sheet weighs approx. 34kg
- Available in length span of 1800-2700mm
- Enhanced impact sound damping
- Able to be cut and worked with just like fibre cement sheets
Made with up to 40% of industrial recycled materials, INEX>FLOOR is the versatile and durable choice for flooring and surfacing.
Downloads
INEX>FLOOR Attributes
91.64 KB
INEX>FLOOR Comparison Generic
132.7 KB
INEX>FLOOR Info Sheet
187.76 KB
INEX>FLOOR Physical Properties
38.14 KB
INEX>FLOOR Tech Sheet
6.05 MB
INEX>FLOOR Trade Show Panels
1.22 MB
Contact
