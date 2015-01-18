Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Ubiq Australia Logo
UBIQ
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
INEX>FLOOR, a high performance flooring product from UBIQ
INEX>FLOOR, a high performance flooring product from UBIQ
INEX>FLOOR, a high performance flooring product from UBIQ
INEX>FLOOR, a high performance flooring product from UBIQ
INEX>FLOOR, a high performance flooring product from UBIQ
INEX>FLOOR, a high performance flooring product from UBIQ
INEX>FLOOR, a high performance flooring product from UBIQ
INEX>FLOOR, a high performance flooring product from UBIQ
INEX>FLOOR, a high performance flooring product from UBIQ
INEX>FLOOR, a high performance flooring product from UBIQ
INEX>FLOOR, a high performance flooring product from UBIQ
INEX>FLOOR, a high performance flooring product from UBIQ
INEX>FLOOR, a high performance flooring product from UBIQ
INEX>FLOOR, a high performance flooring product from UBIQ
INEX>FLOOR, a high performance flooring product from UBIQ
INEX>FLOOR, a high performance flooring product from UBIQ

INEX>FLOOR, a high performance flooring product from UBIQ

Last Updated on 18 Jan 2015

Deemed non-combustible when tested in accordance with AS/NZS 1530.1, INEX>FLOOR is suitable for Bushfire BAL-40 under AS3959-2009.

Overview
Description

A lightweight yet high performance flooring sheet, INEX>FLOOR from UBIQ is suitable for any surface, including both interior and exterior applications.

INEX>FLOOR is suitable as a substrate for most flooring finishes

  • Can also be used on walls to create a framed wall system
  • Able to withstand all climate conditions
  • Tongue and grooved edges for a flush tight fit
  • Asbestos, toxin free and is 100% recyclable

Deemed non-combustible when tested in accordance with AS/NZS 1530.1, INEX>FLOOR is suitable for Bushfire BAL-40 under AS3959-2009.

INEX>FLOOR has a long term durability and is covered under warranty for 20 years

  • The 19mm sheet weighs approx. 40kg and the 16mm sheet weighs approx. 34kg
  • Available in length span of 1800-2700mm
  • Enhanced impact sound damping
  • Able to be cut and worked with just like fibre cement sheets

Made with up to 40% of industrial recycled materials, INEX>FLOOR is the versatile and durable choice for flooring and surfacing.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

2.58 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

2.58 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
INEX>FLOOR Attributes

91.64 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
INEX>FLOOR Comparison Generic

132.7 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
INEX>FLOOR Info Sheet

187.76 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
INEX>FLOOR Physical Properties

38.14 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
INEX>FLOOR Tech Sheet

6.05 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
INEX>FLOOR Trade Show Panels

1.22 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressAuburn, NSW

UBIQ Pty Ltd 57 St. Hilliers Road

1300 00 UBIQ / 1300
Display AddressAuburn, NSW

PO Box 318

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap