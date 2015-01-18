INEX>FLOOR, a high performance flooring product from UBIQ

A lightweight yet high performance flooring sheet, INEX>FLOOR from UBIQ is suitable for any surface, including both interior and exterior applications.

INEX>FLOOR is suitable as a substrate for most flooring finishes

Can also be used on walls to create a framed wall system

Able to withstand all climate conditions

Tongue and grooved edges for a flush tight fit

Asbestos, toxin free and is 100% recyclable

Deemed non-combustible when tested in accordance with AS/NZS 1530.1, INEX>FLOOR is suitable for Bushfire BAL-40 under AS3959-2009.

INEX>FLOOR has a long term durability and is covered under warranty for 20 years

The 19mm sheet weighs approx. 40kg and the 16mm sheet weighs approx. 34kg

Available in length span of 1800-2700mm

Enhanced impact sound damping

Able to be cut and worked with just like fibre cement sheets

Made with up to 40% of industrial recycled materials, INEX>FLOOR is the versatile and durable choice for flooring and surfacing.