Hygienic and Vandal Resistant Commercial Toilets and Urinals by RBA Group



Effective, heavy duty solutions for amenity blocks and public bathrooms

RBA’s urinals and toilets are WELS approved and watermarked

Integrated high polished seats are comfortable and hygienic

Flushing and waterless urinals available

Easy installation with P trap or S trap and front or rear fixed application options



RBA’s toilets and urinals are constructed from heavy gauge stainless steel to ensure longevity and performance

Heavy duty prison grade engineering for maximum endurance

Vandal resistant and bariatric construction minimises maintenance costs

Disabled and accessible compliant options available

Invisible welds and fully integrated toilet seats

RBA supply vandal resistant facilities ideal for a host of public forums including stadiums, clubs, train stations, schools and restrooms.Specialising in functional and aesthetically pleasing products, RBA have the ideal solution for any toilet or urinal requirement.