Hygienic and Vandal Resistant Commercial Toilets and Urinals by RBA Group
Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008
Dependable and economical toilets and urinals from RBA are ideal for any public building or facility requiring extensive use and durability.
Overview
Description
RBA supply vandal resistant facilities ideal for a host of public forums including stadiums, clubs, train stations, schools and restrooms.
Effective, heavy duty solutions for amenity blocks and public bathrooms
RBA’s toilets and urinals are constructed from heavy gauge stainless steel to ensure longevity and performance
Specialising in functional and aesthetically pleasing products, RBA have the ideal solution for any toilet or urinal requirement.
- RBA’s urinals and toilets are WELS approved and watermarked
- Integrated high polished seats are comfortable and hygienic
- Flushing and waterless urinals available
- Easy installation with P trap or S trap and front or rear fixed application options
- Heavy duty prison grade engineering for maximum endurance
- Vandal resistant and bariatric construction minimises maintenance costs
- Disabled and accessible compliant options available
- Invisible welds and fully integrated toilet seats
