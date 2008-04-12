Logo
Hygienic and Vandal Resistant Commercial Toilets and Urinals by RBA Group

Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008

Dependable and economical toilets and urinals from RBA are ideal for any public building or facility requiring extensive use and durability.

Overview
Description
RBA supply vandal resistant facilities ideal for a host of public forums including stadiums, clubs, train stations, schools and restrooms.

Effective, heavy duty solutions for amenity blocks and public bathrooms
  • RBA’s urinals and toilets are WELS approved and watermarked
  • Integrated high polished seats are comfortable and hygienic
  • Flushing and waterless urinals available
  • Easy installation with P trap or S trap and front or rear fixed application options

RBA’s toilets and urinals are constructed from heavy gauge stainless steel to ensure longevity and performance
  • Heavy duty prison grade engineering for maximum endurance
  • Vandal resistant and bariatric construction minimises maintenance costs
  • Disabled and accessible compliant options available
  • Invisible welds and fully integrated toilet seats

Specialising in functional and aesthetically pleasing products, RBA have the ideal solution for any toilet or urinal requirement.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Durable Wall Faced P-Trap WC Pan RBA8841

276.39 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Watermarked Closed Coupled Suite Toilet

281.92 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Economical Combined WC and Washbasin

226.03 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
RBA Health Brochure

959.31 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressOatley, NSW

PO Box 30

1300 788 778
Postal AddressSpringwood, QLD

3374 Pacific Hwy

1300 788 778
Postal AddressEast Hawthorn, VIC

103 Camberwell Rd

1300 788 778
