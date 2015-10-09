Hunter Pacific International’s Range of AC Ceiling Fans

Logo
Last Updated on 09 Oct 2015

High Airflow, quiet operation and simple installation are all marks of the premium AC Ceiling Fan range from Hunter Pacific.

Overview
Description

Hunter Pacific's AC powered ceiling fans, with both contemporary and traditionally styled models.

Fans to suit all environments, from indoor to outdoor and coastal including the following

  • Revolution
  • Attitude
  • Aeroforce
  • Typhoon Mach 2
  • Concept 2
  • Typhoon Mach 2 316
  • Fascination
  • Typhoon Timber Mach 2
  • Intercept 2
  • Typhoon Moulded Mach 2
  • EC02

Lighting options all the use of popular compact detachable lamps such as the acclaimed STARFIRE-LED range.

A variety of finishes and textures ranging from hand crafted brushing to high-tech coatings elegantly compliment any modern decor.

Contact
Display AddressDural, NSW

Building 8 256 New Line Rd

02 9658 1958
