Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Wintec Systems
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Hudson double hung window
Hudson double hung window
Hudson double hung window
Hudson double hung window
Hudson double hung window
Hudson double hung window

Hudson double hung window

Last Updated on 19 Mar 2014

Manufactured with modern design and quality finish as a promise, Wintec Systems is the Australian leader in aluminium window design

Overview
Description

Created to suit the needs of the Australian climate Wintec provides the best in security, style and a commitment to the highest quality windows on the market, the Double Hung system has two styles, the standard and the federation, depending on your need.

Hudson double hung window

  • Hollow rails for extra strength
  • Built in extruded handles in sash
  • Flush stiles to jambs to provide clear straight aesthetic lines
  • Security and insect screens are removable from the inside of the window

An ongoing commitment to product development and service to Australian wide fabricator bases ensures that no matter where you are, you have access to the latest designs in aluminium windows by Wintec.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Acoustic Test Results

51.89 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBurleigh Heads, QLD

Unit 1 34 Township Drive

07 5535 4477
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap