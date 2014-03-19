Hudson double hung window
Last Updated on 19 Mar 2014
Manufactured with modern design and quality finish as a promise, Wintec Systems is the Australian leader in aluminium window design
Overview
Description
Created to suit the needs of the Australian climate Wintec provides the best in security, style and a commitment to the highest quality windows on the market, the Double Hung system has two styles, the standard and the federation, depending on your need.
Hudson double hung window
- Hollow rails for extra strength
- Built in extruded handles in sash
- Flush stiles to jambs to provide clear straight aesthetic lines
- Security and insect screens are removable from the inside of the window
An ongoing commitment to product development and service to Australian wide fabricator bases ensures that no matter where you are, you have access to the latest designs in aluminium windows by Wintec.