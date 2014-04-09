New to the market is Doric’s contemporary styled DS2075 hinged security door lock, and DS2210 sliding security door lock.

DS2075 Hinged Barrier Door Lock:

Made from a zinc diecast body with stainless steel strikes to provide the highest level of security

Non handed furniture allows the hardware to suit both left and right handed doors

Fits industry standard cutouts

Mortice lock inside snib



DS2210 Sliding Screen Door Lock:

Suits both left and right handed sliding screen doors

Includes a parrot beak deadlock and inside snib

Is self latching and can be key deadlocked from both sides

Zinc diecast furniture and locking mechanisms



3 point kits available for additional security:

Both security screen door locks have optional 2 point kits available for added security

Kits consist of 2 slaves, 2 rods and accessories



Fits Doric One Key Solution:

Accepts Doric Euro profile lazy cam cylinder locks and can be keyed alike to existing Doric hardware

Tested & exceeds Australian & New Zealand standard AS4145 standard



Doric’s DS2075 & DS2210 security door locks fit the industry standard door cut outs and can be retro fitted to replace existing sliding security or barrier door locks.