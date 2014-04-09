Logo
New Hinged and Sliding Security Door Hardware from Doric Products

Last Updated on 09 Apr 2014

Doric Products is Australia's largest privately owned hardware manufacturer supplying innovative door hardware, window hardware

Overview
Description

New to the market is Doric’s contemporary styled DS2075 hinged security door lock, and DS2210 sliding security door lock.

DS2075 Hinged Barrier Door Lock:

  • Made from a zinc diecast body with stainless steel strikes to provide the highest level of security
  • Non handed furniture allows the hardware to suit both left and right handed doors
  • Fits industry standard cutouts
  • Mortice lock inside snib

DS2210 Sliding Screen Door Lock:

  • Suits both left and right handed sliding screen doors
  • Includes a parrot beak deadlock and inside snib
  • Is self latching and can be key deadlocked from both sides
  • Zinc diecast furniture and locking mechanisms

3 point kits available for additional security:

  • Both security screen door locks have optional 2 point kits available for added security
  • Kits consist of 2 slaves, 2 rods and accessories

Fits Doric One Key Solution:

  • Accepts Doric Euro profile lazy cam cylinder locks and can be keyed alike to existing Doric hardware
  • Tested & exceeds Australian & New Zealand standard AS4145 standard

Doric’s DS2075 & DS2210 security door locks fit the industry standard door cut outs and can be retro fitted to replace existing sliding security or barrier door locks.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
DS2210 Security Sliding Lock Flyer

708.69 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DS2075 Security Hinged Lock Flyer

870.58 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Hinged and Sliding Security Ranging Booklet

1.88 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DS2075 Hinged Ad

342.46 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

336.23 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

Sydney Office 38 Redfern St

1300 132 389
Display AddressMount St John, QLD

Townsville Office Unit 16/585 Ingham Road

07 4779 5122
Display AddressVirginia Queensland, QLD

Brisbane Office Unit 1/90 Pritchard Rd

1300 132 389
Display AddressBeverly, SA

Adelaide Office Unit 2/52 Wodonga St

1300 132 389
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Melbourne Office Unit 1, 34-36 Deans Court

1300 132 389
Display AddressCanning Vale, WA

Perth Office 1 Modal Crescent

1300 132 389
