New Hinged and Sliding Security Door Hardware from Doric Products
Last Updated on 09 Apr 2014
Doric Products is Australia's largest privately owned hardware manufacturer supplying innovative door hardware, window hardware
Overview
New to the market is Doric’s contemporary styled DS2075 hinged security door lock, and DS2210 sliding security door lock.
DS2075 Hinged Barrier Door Lock:
- Made from a zinc diecast body with stainless steel strikes to provide the highest level of security
- Non handed furniture allows the hardware to suit both left and right handed doors
- Fits industry standard cutouts
- Mortice lock inside snib
DS2210 Sliding Screen Door Lock:
- Suits both left and right handed sliding screen doors
- Includes a parrot beak deadlock and inside snib
- Is self latching and can be key deadlocked from both sides
- Zinc diecast furniture and locking mechanisms
3 point kits available for additional security:
- Both security screen door locks have optional 2 point kits available for added security
- Kits consist of 2 slaves, 2 rods and accessories
Fits Doric One Key Solution:
- Accepts Doric Euro profile lazy cam cylinder locks and can be keyed alike to existing Doric hardware
- Tested & exceeds Australian & New Zealand standard AS4145 standard
Doric’s DS2075 & DS2210 security door locks fit the industry standard door cut outs and can be retro fitted to replace existing sliding security or barrier door locks.
