Stylish DS1500 door furniture from Doric
Last Updated on 09 Apr 2014
Doric Products is Australia's largest privately owned hardware manufacturer supplying innovative door hardware, window hardware
Overview
The DS1500 series is Doric’s latest range of high quality hinged door hardware made from marine- grade 316 stainless steel to ensure strength and durability.
The DS1500 range is both innovative and durable.
Unlike other door furniture the DS1500 range is designed with a quad sprung twin shuttle lever return mechanism.
This innovative feature guarantees a positive lever return for the lifetime of the handle. Combined with the quality and feel of the handle, the DS1500 range is unrivaled in the hardware market.
- Suitable for hinged doors in French or bi-fold application
- Available in 5 contemporary handle designs
- Universal standard 85mm pitch between lever spindle and cylinder
- 316 stainless steel handle and escutcheon cover provide the highest level of corrosion resistance
All handles in the DS1500 range of hinged door furniture are available in a brushed stainless steel finish and can be keyed alike to any existing Doric hardware.
