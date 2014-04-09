Logo
Stylish DS1500 door furniture from Doric

Last Updated on 09 Apr 2014

Doric Products is Australia's largest privately owned hardware manufacturer supplying innovative door hardware, window hardware

Overview
Description

The DS1500 series is Doric’s latest range of high quality hinged door hardware made from marine- grade 316 stainless steel to ensure strength and durability.

The DS1500 range is both innovative and durable.

Unlike other door furniture the DS1500 range is designed with a quad sprung twin shuttle lever return mechanism.

This innovative feature guarantees a positive lever return for the lifetime of the handle. Combined with the quality and feel of the handle, the DS1500 range is unrivaled in the hardware market.

  • Suitable for hinged doors in French or bi-fold application
  • Available in 5 contemporary handle designs
  • Universal standard 85mm pitch between lever spindle and cylinder
  • 316 stainless steel handle and escutcheon cover provide the highest level of corrosion resistance

All handles in the DS1500 range of hinged door furniture are available in a brushed stainless steel finish and can be keyed alike to any existing Doric hardware.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Residential French Door Lock Brochure

1.52 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Swan Furniture Cylinder Instructions

197.49 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DS1500 and DS1250 Brochure

951.81 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
DS1500 Swan Flyer

304.55 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

Sydney Office 38 Redfern St

1300 132 389
Display AddressMount St John, QLD

Townsville Office Unit 16/585 Ingham Road

07 4779 5122
Display AddressVirginia Queensland, QLD

Brisbane Office Unit 1/90 Pritchard Rd

1300 132 389
Display AddressBeverly, SA

Adelaide Office Unit 2/52 Wodonga St

1300 132 389
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Melbourne Office Unit 1, 34-36 Deans Court

1300 132 389
Display AddressCanning Vale, WA

Perth Office 1 Modal Crescent

1300 132 389
