High performance commercial textiles from Woven Image

Woven image continues to explore and innovate high-performance upholstery fabrics, by adding new fabric technologies and staying on trend. Our upholstery fabrics can be used in a variety of environments from office spaces, healthcare, hospitality and indoor / outdoor applications, such as poolside furniture.

Adding to its extensive colour options, the multi-functional classical upholstery fabric Focus has added 6 new directional colourways to the collection. Featuring seasonal hues of Ivy, Blush, Emerald, Sunshine, Rust and Lavender. The additions bring the colour options of Focus up to 28, ensuring total design freedom. Focus performs to an outstanding martindale abrasion and is an uncompromising, price-competitive upholstery solution for task seating, occasional furniture & ottomans.

The classic wool rich upholstery fabric, Epoch provides a beautiful classic textile for interior upholstery applications. The high performing wool rich quality makes it ideal for commercial interior spaces, including offices, hospitality and retail venues. Its luxurious texture will bring elegance to a space through its classic neutrals and key on-trend directional colourways. The wool used in Epoch can also be batch tracked right back to the farm gate providing a unique visibility on life-cycle assessment.

Quiz and Zip have outstanding UV stability and colourfastness to light. They are produced using certified green energy (100% renewable resources) and the yarn holds an Oeko-Tex certification. Zip offers a large-scale pattern, featuring bold intersecting line-work that creates irregular and angular forms. The smaller scale design, Quiz, combines up to four yarn colours per colourway creating a combination of both tonal and contrasting options. Both Designs are available in a total of 12 colourways.

In addition, Woven Image is the exclusive distributor in Australia for Knoll Textiles. Founded in 1947 by Florence Knoll it was the first company to address the fabric needs of the commercial interior, with products developed for healthcare, hospitality, educational, corporate, and residential sectors.

Combining beauty and function in the Modernist tradition KnollTextiles collaborates with cutting edge designers and artists in an exploration of new materials and constructions to produce a collection that is forward-thinking and easy-to-use.