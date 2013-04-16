High Quality and World Renowned Flooring Products from Novaproducts Global
Overview
Reduce slips and stains with Assurance Anti-Slip Safety Vinyl
- Resilient flooring which features anti-slip properties in wet and dry areas
- Assurance flooring provides excellent resistance to stain and soiling
- Durable and hard wearing commercial vinyl
- Assurance vinyl is easy to clean and maintain
- The vinyl is ideal for health and age care facilities, commercial kitchens and other high traffic areas
- Ideal vinyl flooring for mining environments
Versatile and high quality Accord Premium Commercial Resilient Flooring
Accord Premium Vinyl is a versatile, high quality vinyl floor covering which is easy to clean and maintain and will provide an attractive, durable surface finish for any facility. The Accord vinyl range offers several options best suited to various environments.
- Accord and Podium Vinyl is best suited to areas of high traffic such as departments stores and hospitals
- Accord Lux Vinyl (sound absorption vinyl) is ideal for active environments such as schools and hospitals
- Accord ESD (static control vinyl) is best suited to operating theatres, hospitals and computer rooms
- Ideal vinyl floor covering for mining environments
Ceramiflex Imitation Vinyl
There are three colour ranges of the Ceramiflex Imitation Vinyl – Wood Look Vinyl, Granite Look Vinyl and Marble Look Vinyl.
- Ceramiflex vinyl has a tough Raytan surface for high durability properties
- The Resilient Imitation flooring is quieter than solid products
- Ceramiflex Vinyl is ideal for aged care facilities in creating a homely appearance
- Low maintenance is required for this commercial flooring
- Good chemical resistance properties
Rubber Flooring with excellent sound absorption and thermal insulation properties
- Environmentally friendly GECA (Good Environmental Choice Accredited) flooring range available
- The Rubber flooring is easy to maintain with no costly coating, sealing or polishing required
- Commercial Rubber Flooring comes in a wide range of styles, textures, patterns and colours
- Ideal flooring for the mining industry, schools and healthcare areas
- Mondoflex Multipurpose Sport Flooring ideal for gymnasiums, health clubs and sporting venues
- Mondosport Vinyl Sport and Recreation Flooring is ideal for new construction and refurbishment of multipurpose environments
- Sport Impact Weight Lifting Flooring features many high qualities properties which have lead to the flooring installed in Olympic Weight Lifting areas
- Sportflex Field, Track and Educational Area Flooring – ideal for various external or internal sports areas, public activity structures and offshore rig outdoor flooring.
Raised Access Floors provide a versatile floor structure and the freedom for clients to embrace technology advances.
- Novaplas has over 15 years experience in the supply and install of Computer Raised Floors
- Control System (Raised Access Floor Panel with HPL Finish) is ideal for data centres, computer and IT rooms, Control rooms, laboratories and telecommunication areas
- Office System (Elevated Floor Panels without HPL finish – ready for carpet) is suggested for call centres, foyers and boardrooms, educational facilities, telecommunication areas, general office and resource centres
- Computer Raise Flooring is ideal for mining control room floors.