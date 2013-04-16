High Quality and World Renowned Flooring Products from Novaproducts Global

Reduce slips and stains with Assurance Anti-Slip Safety Vinyl

Resilient flooring which features anti-slip properties in wet and dry areas

Assurance flooring provides excellent resistance to stain and soiling

Durable and hard wearing commercial vinyl

Assurance vinyl is easy to clean and maintain

The vinyl is ideal for health and age care facilities, commercial kitchens and other high traffic areas

Ideal vinyl flooring for mining environments

Versatile and high quality Accord Premium Commercial Resilient Flooring

Accord Premium Vinyl is a versatile, high quality vinyl floor covering which is easy to clean and maintain and will provide an attractive, durable surface finish for any facility. The Accord vinyl range offers several options best suited to various environments.

Accord and Podium Vinyl is best suited to areas of high traffic such as departments stores and hospitals

Accord Lux Vinyl (sound absorption vinyl) is ideal for active environments such as schools and hospitals

Accord ESD (static control vinyl) is best suited to operating theatres, hospitals and computer rooms

Ideal vinyl floor covering for mining environments

Ceramiflex Imitation Vinyl

There are three colour ranges of the Ceramiflex Imitation Vinyl – Wood Look Vinyl, Granite Look Vinyl and Marble Look Vinyl.



Ceramiflex vinyl has a tough Raytan surface for high durability properties

The Resilient Imitation flooring is quieter than solid products

Ceramiflex Vinyl is ideal for aged care facilities in creating a homely appearance

Low maintenance is required for this commercial flooring

Good chemical resistance properties

Rubber Flooring with excellent sound absorption and thermal insulation properties

Environmentally friendly GECA (Good Environmental Choice Accredited) flooring range available

The Rubber flooring is easy to maintain with no costly coating, sealing or polishing required

Commercial Rubber Flooring comes in a wide range of styles, textures, patterns and colours

Ideal flooring for the mining industry, schools and healthcare areas

Sport Flooring

Mondoflex Multipurpose Sport Flooring ideal for gymnasiums, health clubs and sporting venues

Mondosport Vinyl Sport and Recreation Flooring is ideal for new construction and refurbishment of multipurpose environments

Sport Impact Weight Lifting Flooring features many high qualities properties which have lead to the flooring installed in Olympic Weight Lifting areas

Sportflex Field, Track and Educational Area Flooring – ideal for various external or internal sports areas, public activity structures and offshore rig outdoor flooring.