High Quality Access Covers for Easy Access to Underground Services from ACO Polycrete
Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008
Access Covers come with different finishes including recessed, metal edging or solid tops and can be used internally or externally
Overview
Description
The ACO Access range are available in single and multiple manhole covers and recessed steel covers. These access covers provides speedy and easy access to underground services.
ACO Polycrete manufactures and distributes Australia’s most comprehensive range of access covers. Products are available for every application from architectural to heavy duty industrial
Maintain decorative floor finishes with minimal interference
Access systems are ideal for aesthetic applications and are designed for up to 90 tonne loads. Other features include:
- The widest range of access cover systems in Australasia, backed with full technical support
- Urbanfil and Pavermate systems are available in standard and custom sizes to match paver/tile dimensions
- Composite covers and lightweight cover systems contain hermetic seals
- Also available - hinged access covers, assist lift access cover systems
Cover and frame systems to suit all applications, loadings and sizes
No matter what your need ACO Access range will have a cover for your need. Applications include:
- Shopping Malls
- Public Domains
- Streetscapes
- Roads
- Airport Aprons
- Trade Waste
- Road Covers
- Sewer Covers
- Stormwater Covers
Recessed access covers may be filled with pavement topping to preserve the visual continuity of pavers, tiles, asphalt or concrete. Brass and stainless steel edging can be fitted for aesthetic applications. Solid top covers are also available. Single part access covers, multi part access covers and custom sized access covers are available.