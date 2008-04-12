High Quality Access Covers for Easy Access to Underground Services from ACO Polycrete

Maintain decorative floor finishes with minimal interference

The widest range of access cover systems in Australasia, backed with full technical support

Urbanfil and Pavermate systems are available in standard and custom sizes to match paver/tile dimensions

Composite covers and lightweight cover systems contain hermetic seals

Also available - hinged access covers, assist lift access cover systems

Cover and frame systems to suit all applications, loadings and sizes

Shopping Malls

Public Domains

Streetscapes

Roads

Airport Aprons

Trade Waste

Road Covers

Sewer Covers

Stormwater Covers

The ACO Access range are available in single and multiple manhole covers and recessed steel covers. These access covers provides speedy and easy access to underground services.ACO Polycrete manufactures and distributes Australia’s most comprehensive range of access covers. Products are available for every application from architectural to heavy duty industrialAccess systems are ideal for aesthetic applications and are designed for up to 90 tonne loads. Other features include:No matter what your need ACO Access range will have a cover for your need. Applications include:Recessed access covers may be filled with pavement topping to preserve the visual continuity of pavers, tiles, asphalt or concrete. Brass and stainless steel edging can be fitted for aesthetic applications. Solid top covers are also available. Single part access covers, multi part access covers and custom sized access covers are available.