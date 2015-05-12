​High-Heat Polymer Bonethane Splashbacks and Wall Panels

Robust and durable; Bonethane Splashbacks and Wall Panels by ISPS Innovations, are perfect for a range of domestic and commercial applications.

Australian owned and manufactured; splashbacks and wall panels are constructed from premium Bonethane, a high-heat polymer that is superior to traditional acrylic materials.

Benefits of Bonethane Splashbacks and Wall Panels

Will not crack or split when cutting, drilling or planning with standard fabricating equipment

Self-extinguishing properties

GripTek™ backing for superior coverage, weathering and easy installation

Exceptional anti-static properties

No polishing required, just wash with warm soapy water, rinse and wipe with a damp cloth, Bonethane air dries and shines!

Create Stunning Custom Colour Combinations and Effects

Suitable for use in kitchens, laundries, showers, outdoors (UV protection), feature walls, shop displays, medical facilities and outdoor signage

Presented in either gloss or satin finish

Can be digitally printed and GripTek™ backing can be applied for superior adhesion and colour depth

Unlimited choices and optical transitions to showcase shade depth and colour contrast

Warranty covers fading, delaminating and UV Protection

Rigorously tested since 1998 and supplied nationally through hardware chains, Bonethane is an industry-trusted polymer system that is designed to perform.