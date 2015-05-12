Logo
ISPS Innovations
High-Heat Polymer Bonethane Splashbacks and Wall Panels
Last Updated on 12 May 2015

Splashbacks and wall panels are constructed from premium Bonethane, a high-heat polymer that is superior to traditional acrylic materials.

Robust and durable; Bonethane Splashbacks and Wall Panels by ISPS Innovations, are perfect for a range of domestic and commercial applications.

Australian owned and manufactured; splashbacks and wall panels are constructed from premium Bonethane, a high-heat polymer that is superior to traditional acrylic materials.

Benefits of Bonethane Splashbacks and Wall Panels

  • Will not crack or split when cutting, drilling or planning with standard fabricating equipment
  • Self-extinguishing properties
  • GripTek™ backing for superior coverage, weathering and easy installation
  • Exceptional anti-static properties
  • No polishing required, just wash with warm soapy water, rinse and wipe with a damp cloth, Bonethane air dries and shines!

Create Stunning Custom Colour Combinations and Effects

  • Suitable for use in kitchens, laundries, showers, outdoors (UV protection), feature walls, shop displays, medical facilities and outdoor signage
  • Presented in either gloss or satin finish
  • Can be digitally printed and GripTek™ backing can be applied for superior adhesion and colour depth
  • Unlimited choices and optical transitions to showcase shade depth and colour contrast
  • Warranty covers fading, delaminating and UV Protection

Rigorously tested since 1998 and supplied nationally through hardware chains, Bonethane is an industry-trusted polymer system that is designed to perform.

