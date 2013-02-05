High Capacity Timber Truss Connectors from Pryda Australia

Pryda has released a number of new and innovative products for tie down and truss to truss connection in high wind zones. Pryda's product range has roof tie down capacities of up to 100 kN depending on your needs and is supported with design data and installation instructions.

The products also accommodate the tie down of timber trusses to steel wall frames which are common in some regions, particularly north-west Western Australia.

The Pryda High Capacity range includes a variety of quick and easy to install products

High Capacity Tie Down Plate

Cyclonic Grips

Cyclonic Strap

Hold Down Bracket

Heavy Duty Truss Boot Twin Fin

High Wind Post Anchors

Anka Screws and Washers

Design Guide

A design guide has been created to support this product category and is available by downloading the PDF brochure.

Pryda's product range is simple to install with comprehensive installation instructions supplied.

Load Duration Factor for Wind: Wind uplift capacities are based on the AS/NZS1170:2002 code only, using K1=1.14.