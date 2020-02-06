Plank Floors Herringbone parquetry

Herringbone parquetry has long been a favourite amongst the design industry. It provides a notable, visual effect in both commercial and residential spaces whilst paying tribute to prestigious and historic buildings around the world. This type of parquetry is cut in short rectangles and placed on a 90 degree angle that is laid in a zigzag pattern.

A show-stopping design and timeless classic, our herringbone floors are at the forefront of today’s trends and create an ageless statement. The engineered structure of a Plank Herringbone floor features a 4mm solid oak wear layer with multi ply sub-layers to provide vast endurance and high performance capabilities; perfect for high traffic areas. Herringbone parquet is available in a range of light to dark natural tones that can complement and enhance any interior scheme.

The unique effect of a Herringbone pattern is portrayed by its visual ornamentation and ambient energy. This timeless style can add sophistication to a modern environment or transport the viewer back to 16th century Europe.

Key features & benefits: