Hegman Collection
Last Updated on 28 Sep 2021
Overview
Description
Sometimes classic designs are the best. Our range of characterful ash timber Hegman Pulls create warmth, texture, and a touch of style to your space. They come in a variety of timeless shapes and sizes to accommodate a range of cabinetry usage. Thanks to a polyurethane coating they are water-resistant too, providing a protective layer that makes it harder for water to penetrate the wood.