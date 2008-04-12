Heavy Duty Seamless Industrial Resin Flooring by Flowcrete
Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008
Flowcrete's resin floors are long wearing, resistant to water, chemicals, abrasives and temperature change and simple to look after.
Overview
Features and Benefits of Flowcrete's Resin Flooring Systems
Resin floor systems from Flowcrete are suitable for floor sizes from 50sqm to 500,000 sq. Other features and benefits include:
- Hard wearing, easy to clean, seamless floors
- Slip resistant flooring for safer working environment
- High chemical resistant flooring and abrasion resistance
- Superior thermal shock resistance
- Electro static dissipating properties
- Water resistant Flooring and can be laid to falls
- Enhances working environment
- Extensive Floor colour range, Customised colours also available
- Anti microbial protection against mould, mildew and a range of bacteria
- Quick to install, fast curing, suitable for use in refurbishment and new build projects
Applications of Epoxy Flooring Systems
Flowcrete have a wide range of specialist Epoxy and Polyurethane Resin Flooring Systems formulated to suit all industrial flooring systems:
- Aerospace Flooring
- Airport Flooring
- Healthcare Flooring
- Pharmaceuticals Flooring
- Chemical Processing Flooring
- Manufacturing Flooring
- Electronics Flooring
- Warehouse Flooring
- Stadia Flooring
- Automotive Flooring
- Beverage and Food Processing Flooring
Recent Projects of Resin Floors by Flowcrete
- Unilever Australia
- Moses Retirement Village
- Nestle and Telstra Stadium
- Melbourne Chef and GE
- New Zealand Government Archives
- Christmas Island Detention Facility
- Western Australia Newspapers
Contact
Brisbane Head Office Unit 2, 41 Deakin Street07 3205 7115
Sydney Office02 4648 0397
Melbourne Office03 9578 5959