Heavy Duty Seamless Industrial Resin Flooring by Flowcrete

Last Updated on 12 Apr 2008

Flowcrete's resin floors are long wearing, resistant to water, chemicals, abrasives and temperature change and simple to look after.

Overview
Description

Features and Benefits of Flowcrete's Resin Flooring Systems
Resin floor systems from Flowcrete are suitable for floor sizes from 50sqm to 500,000 sq. Other features and benefits include:

  • Hard wearing, easy to clean, seamless floors
  • Slip resistant flooring for safer working environment
  • High chemical resistant flooring and abrasion resistance
  • Superior thermal shock resistance
  • Electro static dissipating properties
  • Water resistant Flooring and can be laid to falls
  • Enhances working environment
  • Extensive Floor colour range, Customised colours also available
  • Anti microbial protection against mould, mildew and a range of bacteria
  • Quick to install, fast curing, suitable for use in refurbishment and new build projects

Applications of Epoxy Flooring Systems
Flowcrete have a wide range of specialist Epoxy and Polyurethane Resin Flooring Systems formulated to suit all industrial flooring systems:

  • Aerospace Flooring
  • Airport Flooring
  • Healthcare Flooring
  • Pharmaceuticals Flooring
  • Chemical Processing Flooring
  • Manufacturing Flooring
  • Electronics Flooring
  • Warehouse Flooring
  • Stadia Flooring
  • Automotive Flooring
  • Beverage and Food Processing Flooring

Recent Projects of Resin Floors by Flowcrete

  • Unilever Australia
  • Moses Retirement Village
  • Nestle and Telstra Stadium
  • Melbourne Chef and GE
  • New Zealand Government Archives
  • Christmas Island Detention Facility
  • Western Australia Newspapers

Contact
Display AddressBrendale, QLD

Brisbane Head Office Unit 2, 41 Deakin Street

07 3205 7115
Office AddressSydney, NSW

Sydney Office

02 4648 0397
Office AddressMelbourne, VIC

Melbourne Office

03 9578 5959
