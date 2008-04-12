Heavy Duty Seamless Industrial Resin Flooring by Flowcrete

Features and Benefits of Flowcrete's Resin Flooring Systems

Resin floor systems from Flowcrete are suitable for floor sizes from 50sqm to 500,000 sq. Other features and benefits include:

Hard wearing, easy to clean, seamless floors

Slip resistant flooring for safer working environment

High chemical resistant flooring and abrasion resistance

Superior thermal shock resistance

Electro static dissipating properties

Water resistant Flooring and can be laid to falls

Enhances working environment

Extensive Floor colour range, Customised colours also available

Anti microbial protection against mould, mildew and a range of bacteria

Quick to install, fast curing, suitable for use in refurbishment and new build projects

Applications of Epoxy Flooring Systems

Flowcrete have a wide range of specialist Epoxy and Polyurethane Resin Flooring Systems formulated to suit all industrial flooring systems:

Aerospace Flooring

Airport Flooring

Healthcare Flooring

Pharmaceuticals Flooring

Chemical Processing Flooring

Manufacturing Flooring

Electronics Flooring

Warehouse Flooring

Stadia Flooring

Automotive Flooring

Beverage and Food Processing Flooring

