Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
ReCoila Reels
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Suitable for large ID hoses and mining applications
Heavy Duty ST Series Steel Spring Rewind Reels with extra strength 3mm backing plate
Suitable for large ID hoses and mining applications
Heavy Duty ST Series Steel Spring Rewind Reels with extra strength 3mm backing plate

Heavy Duty ST Series Steel Spring Rewind Reels

Last Updated on 03 Oct 2013

Heavy Duty, high performance ST Series Steel Spring Rewind Reels are suitable for fluid and gas applications and mining operations.

Overview
Description

Impressively durable, the ST Series heavy duty steel spring rewind reels are proudly Australian made to Australian demands.


Developed with extra strength 3mm steel plate for a tougher longer lasting reel perfect for fuel, water and gas transfer.


Integrated with large bore spring for a retractable hose reel compatible with fluid and gas industrial applications

  • Welded and constructed from heavy gauge stainless steel plate for exceptional rigidity and strength
  • Designed for 32mm to 50mm large ID hoses
  • Highly suitable for mining applications
Reliable mild steel model comes is delivered with:
  • Durable welded frame and high strength roll spun flanges
  • 800psi swivel
  • Steel top roller guides
  • High flow swivels and fluid paths
  • Ball bearing main axel bearings
  • Stainless steel fasteners
Customisable ST Series can be developed to suit your unique requirement with add-on features including:
  • Right or left hand configuration
  • Bottom roller guides,
  • 5000psi or 10000psi swivels
  • Hot dip galvanizing
  • Friction brakes
  • Aluminium, carbon steel or 304 stainless steel construction and aluminium free model for mining applications
High quality Hose and Cord Reels, ReCoila adopt intensive internal and independent testing on their products to ensure continuous performance and reliability.


ReCoila’s dedicated team are available to offer their extensive experience and advice to ensure you have the right reel for your application.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Heavy Duty ST Series Steel Spring Rewind Reels

4.37 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressKings Park, NSW

Unit 1 / 10 Melissa Place

02 9621 8988
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap