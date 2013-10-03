Heavy Duty ST Series Steel Spring Rewind Reels
Last Updated on 03 Oct 2013
Heavy Duty, high performance ST Series Steel Spring Rewind Reels are suitable for fluid and gas applications and mining operations.
Overview
Impressively durable, the ST Series heavy duty steel spring rewind reels are proudly Australian made to Australian demands.
Developed with extra strength 3mm steel plate for a tougher longer lasting reel perfect for fuel, water and gas transfer.
Integrated with large bore spring for a retractable hose reel compatible with fluid and gas industrial applications
- Welded and constructed from heavy gauge stainless steel plate for exceptional rigidity and strength
- Designed for 32mm to 50mm large ID hoses
- Highly suitable for mining applications
- Durable welded frame and high strength roll spun flanges
- 800psi swivel
- Steel top roller guides
- High flow swivels and fluid paths
- Ball bearing main axel bearings
- Stainless steel fasteners
- Right or left hand configuration
- Bottom roller guides,
- 5000psi or 10000psi swivels
- Hot dip galvanizing
- Friction brakes
- Aluminium, carbon steel or 304 stainless steel construction and aluminium free model for mining applications
ReCoila’s dedicated team are available to offer their extensive experience and advice to ensure you have the right reel for your application.