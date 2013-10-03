Heavy Duty ST Series Steel Spring Rewind Reels

Impressively durable, the ST Series heavy duty steel spring rewind reels are proudly Australian made to Australian demands.



Developed with extra strength 3mm steel plate for a tougher longer lasting reel perfect for fuel, water and gas transfer.



Integrated with large bore spring for a retractable hose reel compatible with fluid and gas industrial applications



Welded and constructed from heavy gauge stainless steel plate for exceptional rigidity and strength

Designed for 32mm to 50mm large ID hoses

Highly suitable for mining applications

Reliable mild steel model comes is delivered with:

Durable welded frame and high strength roll spun flanges

800psi swivel

Steel top roller guides

High flow swivels and fluid paths

Ball bearing main axel bearings

Stainless steel fasteners

Customisable ST Series can be developed to suit your unique requirement with add-on features including:

Right or left hand configuration

Bottom roller guides,

5000psi or 10000psi swivels

Hot dip galvanizing

Friction brakes

Aluminium, carbon steel or 304 stainless steel construction and aluminium free model for mining applications

High quality Hose and Cord Reels, ReCoila adopt intensive internal and independent testing on their products to ensure continuous performance and reliability.



ReCoila’s dedicated team are available to offer their extensive experience and advice to ensure you have the right reel for your application.