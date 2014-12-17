Healy’s Decorative Timber Shingles
Last Updated on 17 Dec 2014
Australian owned and made Decorative Western Red Cedar Timber Shingles.
Overview
The Decorative Timber Shingles available from Healy’s are Australian owned and made, have various applications for their use and are mostly used for roofing or as fence screens.
For custom style for either a new or existing home, Decorative Timber Shingles provide decorative character
- Replacement and repair to existing period homes
- For cladding on new period homes
- Decorative character on newly designed homes
Made from Western Red Cedar the Shingles are durable and long lasting
- Can last from 80-100 years
- Can be painted or stained
- Each Shingle is an individual milled piece of timber
Available in 5 style options that are approximately 450mm x 100mm in size
- Round Shingles
- Notched Shingles
- Square End Shingles
- Random Shingles
- Pointed Shingles
To maintain the external period style charm of an existing dwelling or create something completely modern but keeping with the heritage feel, Healy’s Decorative Shingles are completely customisable to suit any project.