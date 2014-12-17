Healy’s Decorative Timber Shingles

The Decorative Timber Shingles available from Healy’s are Australian owned and made, have various applications for their use and are mostly used for roofing or as fence screens.

For custom style for either a new or existing home, Decorative Timber Shingles provide decorative character

Replacement and repair to existing period homes

For cladding on new period homes

Decorative character on newly designed homes

Made from Western Red Cedar the Shingles are durable and long lasting

Can last from 80-100 years

Can be painted or stained

Each Shingle is an individual milled piece of timber

Available in 5 style options that are approximately 450mm x 100mm in size

Round Shingles

Notched Shingles

Square End Shingles

Random Shingles

Pointed Shingles

To maintain the external period style charm of an existing dwelling or create something completely modern but keeping with the heritage feel, Healy’s Decorative Shingles are completely customisable to suit any project.