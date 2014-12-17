Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Healy's Building Services
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Round End Shingles ( 450mm x 100mm) � used for decorative purposes on bay windows
Round End Shingles used in gables
Random Width Shingles
Healy’s Decorative Timber Shingles
Round End Shingles ( 450mm x 100mm) � used for decorative purposes on bay windows
Round End Shingles used in gables
Random Width Shingles
Healy’s Decorative Timber Shingles

Healy’s Decorative Timber Shingles

Last Updated on 17 Dec 2014

Australian owned and made Decorative Western Red Cedar Timber Shingles.

Overview
Description

The Decorative Timber Shingles available from Healy’s are Australian owned and made, have various applications for their use and are mostly used for roofing or as fence screens.

For custom style for either a new or existing home, Decorative Timber Shingles provide decorative character

  • Replacement and repair to existing period homes
  • For cladding on new period homes
  • Decorative character on newly designed homes

Made from Western Red Cedar the Shingles are durable and long lasting

  • Can last from 80-100 years
  • Can be painted or stained
  • Each Shingle is an individual milled piece of timber

Available in 5 style options that are approximately 450mm x 100mm in size

  • Round Shingles
  • Notched Shingles
  • Square End Shingles
  • Random Shingles
  • Pointed Shingles

To maintain the external period style charm of an existing dwelling or create something completely modern but keeping with the heritage feel, Healy’s Decorative Shingles are completely customisable to suit any project.

Contact
Display AddressPascoe Vale, VIC

647 Moreland Road

0418 107 769
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap