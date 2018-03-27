Hardwood Shingles
Last Updated on 27 Mar 2018
Overview
Description
Hardwood Shingles will add a touch of rustic elegance to your home or vacation cabins. These shingles are aesthetically pleasing, highly durable and complement the cross-section where quality and beauty intersect. Additionally, Hardwood Shingles age they lose their reddish tone and take on a Silver hue, further enhancing the rustic appearance of your roof.