Heritage Slate Roofing
Hardwood Shingles
Last Updated on 27 Mar 2018

Overview
Description

Hardwood Shingles will add a touch of rustic elegance to your home or vacation cabins. These shingles are aesthetically pleasing, highly durable and complement the cross-section where quality and beauty intersect. Additionally, Hardwood Shingles age they lose their reddish tone and take on a Silver hue, further enhancing the rustic appearance of your roof.

Contact
Office AddressFreshwater, NSW

19 Palomar Parade

0451 399 226
