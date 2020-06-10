Siran Terrazzo Encaustic Tiles

Schots terrazzo encaustic tiles are authentic replicas of the encaustic cement tiles originally produced in France over 100 years ago.

The Siran design is a traditional French design in monotones light black and soft white with terrazzo stone chips in the concrete tile mix.

Hand made with true artistry the German coloured pigments are poured by hand through a tin silhouette into the terrazzo concrete tile and then compressed by a one hundred ton press, then left to cure for ten days polished and sealed.

One Artisan can produce 40 tiles per day.

There are many imitators, but the true authenticity and educated eye know the difference. Schots encaustic tiles develop a patina which speaks of age and artistry, which is enriching the eye and landscape, room scape, patio, veranda, and your bathroom. An ideal medium for architects, designers, Cafes, restaurants and boutique hotels.